York County signs off on labor contract agreement with social workers

A new contract with York County's 214 Children, Youth and Families (CYF) and Area Agency on Aging employees has officially been ratified.

The Board of Commissioners approved the four-year contract negotiated with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 668 at its Wednesday meeting.

"At the end of the day, I'm just very happy that we reached an agreement," said Chief Clerk Greg Monskie, who was York County's lead negotiator during the negotiations. "Obviously, we had a downvote at one point, we came back to the table and had an open discussion about what those remaining issues were. We were able to talk through them and reach an agreement, that's how collective bargaining works."

According to Samantha Shewmaker, communications and policy liaison for SEIU Local 668, the new contract includes stronger language to address transmissible insect infestation exposure and reimbursement for related expenses as well as an additional 25-cents-per-hour wage increase in years two, three and four. Workers can also choose between comp time and earned income for overtime, and employee committees are established to address concerns and issues with departmental procedures.

Other county officials generally had few comments over the ratification.

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler thanked Monskie and the leaders of SEIU Local 668 for their negotiations and coming to an agreement. Commissioner Ron Smith declined comment. Commissioner Doug Hoke said he was happy for the contract to be finalized.

The contract is backdated to take effect Jan. 1 of this year and will expire Dec. 31, 2026. York County had been negotiating with SEIU for over a year; the previous contract expired on January 1 of this year.

The child welfare office, in particular, has been the subject of increased scrutiny after years of short staffing. In 2021, staff described systemic problems surrounding heavy caseloads and employees being forced to do work they were not properly trained to complete. SEIU said in an earlier news release that the county is at about 40% staffing level for both CYF and Area Agency on Aging.

It was also the subject of billboards highlighting the 2018 death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix.

During the negotiations, one CYF employee spoke out in an op-ed published by The York Dispatch, saying the agency was understaffed and asking the county to afford workers more protections.

"We are all overwhelmed," Breanna Marfia wrote. "This is not an easy job."

The union rejected an earlier offer from the county in July and also authorized a strike, though no strike had been called for and no strike ultimately happened.

Another change order for central booking: The commissioners also approved another change order for the central booking relocation project at York County Prison, 3400 Concord Road, York.

The order is for $18,345 and includes demolition of a concrete floor and removal of existing fixtures.

"It still looks like a deconstruction site, but it's going pretty well," said the county's engineer. John Klinedinst, after the meeting. "We found another steel embedded in the concrete, had to take it out. Other than that, they should be done with deconstruction later this week and probably start laying out walls and other stuff next week."

Moving central booking to the prison in Springettsbury Township will save time and money, county officials say. One impact the move will have is reducing the time law enforcement officers have to spend taking prisoners for medical checkups.

The change order concerns work being completed by East Coast Contracting, which was awarded $3.4 million in July for general construction on the project. The full project costs $5.7 million. Since the approval, the county has also approved several other change orders for the project including $1,524 to East Coast Contracting Aug. 6 and $3,117 to DM Electric and $49,316 to Frey Lutz Corporation.

Klinedinst said the hope was for the project to be completed by the end of the year.

ARPA motion approved: A contract regarding the county's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for $7,080 with Susequehanna Account and Consulting Solutions Inc. of Harrisburg was also approved Wednesday by the commissioners.

According to Chief Financial Officer Tyler Chronister, the contract is to assist the county in administering the grant.

"A final figure for each year can be officially calculated after that years audited financial statements are released," Chronister said via email. "The County issued our 2022 financial statements on June 29, 2023."

