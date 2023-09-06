U.S. Rep. Scott Perry wins partial victory in fight over phone records

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry won a partial victory against the U.S. Department of Justice in the long-running case over his phone records.

A federal appellate court partially blocked access to Perry's phone records in a Tuesday ruling, as reported by CNN. The decision overrides an earlier decision by Judge Beryl Howell in D.C. District Court that ordered Perry to turn over more than 2,000 records in the legal battle over his cell phone that was seized by an FBI search warrant last year.

According to Grayson Clary, staff attorney for the Reporters' Committee for Freedom of the Press, the decision does not have an impact yet on the lawsuit by The York Dispatch and other media outlets seeking documents from that search warrant. The Committee is representing the organizations, which also include PennLive and the York Daily Record, in the matter.

"The D.C. Circuit's decision in that case is still under seal, and the court has asked the parties to explain what they think can and can't be made public over the next few weeks," Clary said Wednesday. "But if the Circuit ultimately unseals even more information about the investigation of Congressman Perry –– as we expect it will –– those disclosures will further undercut the Justice Department's insistence on blanket secrecy in our case."

A hearing in that matter is scheduled for Sept. 19, Clary said.

The legal battle began in August 2022, when the FBI executed a search warrant against the Republican congressman from Carroll Township. Perry, a key ally of former President Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election results, sued the U.S. Department of Justice to get his phone back and block investigators from searching the phone.

Perry did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

In the past, Perry has claimed that the seizure of his phone was about hurting his reelection chances, not the events of the 2020 election and subsequent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The unanimous decision by Judges Neomi Rao, Karen Henderson and Gregory Katsas sent the case back to a lower court to “apply the correct standard” and determine which of Perry’s communications can be examined by the DOJ. Rao, who wrote the opinion, and Katsas, who wrote a concurring opinion, were both appointed by former President Donald Trump; Henderson was appointed by former President George H.W. Bush.

Perry's attorney in the matter, John Rowley, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rowley told NBC that the decision was sealed. "We’ll see if we can unseal it soon," he said, in an email to NBC.

Earlier this year, Howell ruled that 2,055 records could be released, while 161 records were properly withheld. Perry sought to block the release of all the records. She ruled in the case that has mostly remained sealed that the records were not integral to his consideration of passage or rejection of legislation.

In the events leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which led to deaths and property damage, investigators described Perry as a key figure in Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election that Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

The Jan. 6 committee's 154-page report in 2022 alleges that Perry had "material facts" regarding Trump's efforts to overturn the election. It recommended that the House Ethics Committee step in following Perry's refusal to comply with an earlier subpoena.

"Perry was working with [Department of Justice official Jeffrey] Clark and with President Trump and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows with this goal: to enlist Clark to reverse the Department of Justice’s findings regarding the election and help overturn the election outcome," the report states.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.