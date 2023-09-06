Latest challenger to U.S. Rep. Scott Perry touts his background as a 'Top Gun' fighter pilot

Another Democratic contender has entered the race to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in 2024.

"As Marines, we're taught to put ourselves at the point of friction, and within our political leadership, this is it," retired Lt. Col. Michael O'Brien, said in an interview. "His actions before, during and after January 6 warrants his removal from office, and that's what I'm here to do."

O'Brien joins Rick Coplen and Shamaine Daniels in vying for the Democratic Party's nomination. The former fighter pilot and squadron commander touted his "Top Gun" resume in announcing his campaign.

Perry, a retired Pennsylvania Army National Guard brigadier general, was first elected in 2012. He was reelected last November by a slim 24,000-vote margin against Daniels, a Harrisburg City Council member. His district includes Dauphin County, as well as portions of Cumberland and York counties.

An ally of former President Donald Trump, Perry drew scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in advance of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

O'Brien, who was known by the callsign "Snooki" after the "Jersey Shore" reality TV show star, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years before his retirement last month. His wife, Courtney, also commands a squadron within 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Growing up in Pennsylvania and educated through the Montgomery County public school system, O'Brien graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and also completed a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from MIT. His wife, Courtney, is a 1,000 point scorer at New Oxford High School, scoring 1,783 in 1999.

"I met her at the Naval Academy when she was on her way to becoming an all-time leading scorer there," O'Brien said.

The two met at the Naval Academy in 2003 and were married in 2005. They have two children, ten-year-old Brooklyn and seven-year-old Jadon.

While the couple traveled widely during their time in the military, O'Brien said they always considered central Pennsylvania as their second home.

"Every time we've come home for holidays or on leave, we've gone to visit her folks," he said.

O'Brien currently lives in Harrisburg while his wife and children are in San Diego, where she's still on active duty until her own June 2024 retirement.

He said there are purely American values everyone can unite around: freedom, patriotism and work ethic. In the military, he said he saw people of different backgrounds uniting for a common goal.

"I'm talking about the freedom to not have to live paycheck to paycheck," he said, "the freedom to feel safe in our communities and schools, the freedom to make your own decisions about your body and then last but not least of course political freedom, which is in Pennsylvania not having our votes thrown out because of a web of lies."

Asked about his strategy for uniting people to vote for him, including potentially Republicans and independents, O'Brien said it starts with listening to people. He'll go to events and talk to the people of central Pennsylvania and his background in public service.

"I want to speak about Scott Perry and quite frankly about the future from a position of credibility based off my national service background," O'Brien said.

In April, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which works to elect Democrats to Congress, named Perry's seat as one of 33 high-priority districts in the next election.

While he's running as a Democratic, and said he's spoken with the DCCC, O'Brien said he doesn't see this as a partisan race.

“This isn’t about Democrat versus Republican," O'Brien said, in a campaign kickoff video released Wednesday. "It’s about American versus un-American. It’s about regular people versus Washington extremists like Scott Perry.”

