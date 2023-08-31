York County reaches labor contract agreement with social workers

York County reached an agreement with two groups of social workers after more than a year of negotiations and allegations of poor working conditions.

The news came via a news release Thursday by Service International Employees Union Local 668, which represents hundreds of employees from the county's Children Youth and Families and Area Agency on Aging offices.

“This contract is a critical first step to addressing the staffing crisis and its impact on morale," Destiney Michael, CYF caseworker and SEIU Local 668 negotiations team member, said in the release. "While we still have a long way to go to improve conditions at AAA and CYF, we are pleased that we could achieve a better contract for our colleagues."

The contract, according to SEIU, includes an immediate wage increase of $2.75 per hour in addition to provisions ensuring annual raises and improved safety conditions.

"I'm very pleased we were able to reach an agreement with them," chief clerk Greg Monskie, who served as the county's chief negotiator, said Thursday. "I appreciate the manner in which we worked collaboratively to bridge the gap and believe the agreement reached will put us in a good position moving forward."

York County's contract with the 214 employees of CYF and Area Agency on Aging expired at the end of last year. It is the last contract from that year to be negotiated; the county came to agreements with the District Attorney's Office detectives and 173 employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, including employees at the 911 center and parks and recreation.

The child welfare office, in particular, has been the subject of increased scrutiny after years of short staffing. In 2021, staff described systemic problems surrounding heavy caseloads and employees being forced to do work they were not properly trained to complete. SEIU said in an earlier news release that the county is at about 40% staffing level for both CYF and Area Agency on Aging.

It was also the subject of billboards highlighting the 2018 death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix.

During the negotiations, one CYF employee spoke out in an op-ed published by The York Dispatch, saying the agency was understaffed and asking the county to afford workers more protections.

"We are all overwhelmed," Breanna Marfia wrote. "This is not an easy job."

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The union rejected an earlier offer from the county in July and also authorized a strike, though no strike had been called for and no strike ultimately happened.

"I was glad to hear the contract was approved," Commissioner Doug Hoke said Thursday, saying he appreciated the dedicated work of the employees. "Reaching a negotiated settlement, ratified by the members, is a positive development."

Commissioner Ron Smith said he had no comment on the contract ratification. President Commissioner Julie Wheeler did not respond to a request for comment.

Monskie said the new contract included wages and operational matters that the employees had wanted to revisit when asked about changes. More specific details on what changed were not immediately available; Samantha Shewmaker, Local SEIU 668 communications and policy liaison, did not return a request for comment.

SEIU Local 668 president Steve Catanese praised the efforts of the employees, saying it was a testament to what happens when workers stand together.

"Union members took action in breakout sessions, attended County Commissioners’ Meetings, and told their stories in an appeal to the public for better resources to protect York County’s children, elderly, and their families. It wasn’t easy. We’re very proud of what our members achieved,” Catanese said in the release.

In June, employees of CYF and Area Agency on Aging appeared at a Board of Commissioners meeting to speak out and demand a fair contract.

"We would like to feel valued and appreciated by the county for the work that we do, and we would like to be adequately compensated," Michael said during that meeting. "Increasing inflation has put hardship on a lot of our members and our staff, and we would like to see that reflected in a fair contract as we continue negotiations."

The contract will need to be approved by the Board of Commissioners; Monskie said that was likely to happen at the next meeting. The Board of Commissioners is set to meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the second floor meeting room at the York County Administrative Center, 28 E. Market St., York. The meeting is available for streaming on the county's YouTube page.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.