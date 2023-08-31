York County lawmaker pushes for earlier Pa. presidential primary

A York County lawmaker is one of several behind a bipartisan effort to move Pennsylvania's 2024 presidential primary up by five weeks — something they hope will increase the state's voters' influence on national politics.

“The last time Pennsylvania played a role in the outcome of a Presidential primary election was 2008," state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, in written comments.

Phillips-Hill specifically said her desire is to "allow the Keystone State to play a key role in the 2024 Presidential primary election." Under the proposal she co-sponsored, the primary during presidential election years would be held on the third Tuesday in March — March 19, 2024 — versus its current berth at April 23.

The current date would also coincide with Passover, an eight-day Jewish holiday that celebrates the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt. That would make in-person voting impossible for many observant Jews who don't work, drive, use electronics or write during that time. Maryland and Rhode Island lawmakers already changed those states' primary dates to avoid the conflict, according to Spotlight PA.

On Wednesday, the proposal unanimously passed the Senate State Government Committee — including support from that panel's Democrats and Franklin County Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano. The next step would be a full vote by the state Senate.

MORE:York Suburban's Tyler Adams to combine wrestling, service at Naval Academy

MORE:Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Dover Township

MORE:Car shows, food trucks, fireworks and more: Celebrate Labor Day in York County

The Associated Press reported that the proposed change would mean candidates could start circulating petitions the day after Christmas.

Pennsylvania would hopscotch over New York and Wisconsin in the primary schedule, although it would still leave the state behind most other states. By March 5, so-called "Super Tuesday," nearly half of the states will have held their primaries.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who is Jewish, said he is in support of the bill.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

According to Spotlight PA, the chair of the House State Government Committee — Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre — is open to considering the companion to the Senate bill, which was introduced in March. He is, however, also considering a bill from Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, which moves the primary to April 2. All of the co-sponsors on that bill are Democrats.

“The democratic process is one of the cornerstones of our nation, and it’s our duty to ensure that the voices of all Pennsylvanians are heard,” Conklin told The Progress. “I am pleased to support the Kenyatta bill, which thoughtfully moves the presidential primary to April 2. This not only gives Pennsylvanians a greater voice in national politics but also starts the petition process on Jan. 2, after the holiday season, allowing for a more family-friendly and inclusive timeline.”

MORE:Puppy beaten in York City has 'long road to recovery,' SPCA says

MORE:'Celebrate their creativity': DreamWrights campers produced short film in just five days

MORE:York County approves over $2 million in opioid settlement funds

Both bills would apply only in presidential primary years, and neither date would be moved before former President Donald Trump's election interference trial, as noted by SpotlightPA. That trial is scheduled to start March 4.

A meeting of the House State Government Committee has not been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon. According to the Senate's website, the Senate is next scheduled to convene Sept. 18.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.