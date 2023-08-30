York County approves over $2 million in opioid settlement funds

York County has started distributing its share of funds obtained from nationwide settlement of lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Eleven organizations received over $2 million in funding after approval from the Board of Commissioners Wednesday. The funding will be effective Friday.

Those funding awards, which take effect Friday, come from $21 million in funds the county will receive over the next 18 years from settlements with Johnson & Johnson and three major drug distributors. The county will seek funding applications as it spends those funds, largely on programs related to responding to and warding off the effects of the opioid epidemic.

According to the county, applications are now closed until 2024.

"I think they did a good job," Commissioner Doug Hoke said, of the Opioid Advisory Board (OAB), which made the recommendations to the commissioners on what organizations should receive funding during the first funding period.

The organizations and what the funding will be used for includes:

York Opioid Collaborative received $1 million through Dec. 31, 2028, to serve as a coordinating body. They will enhance communication among partners, establisgh a common agenda/shared vision for progress and collect and share metrics to assess and identify future community needs.

York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission received $400,000 through Dec. 31, 2026, to spearhead school-based prevention initiatives.

York County Probation-Reentry Coalition received $28,275 through Dec. 31, 2024, to create a trauma-informed space at the new Reentry Opportunity Center (ROC).

WellSpan Health received $29,854 through Dec. 31, 2024 to equip WellSpan treatment offices with Sublocade refrigerators which are required for offering the treatment, and $228,230 through Dec. 31, 2024, for funding to expand their Certified Recovery Specialist team and provide hygiene kits to those in need of basic necessities.

Susan P. Byrnes Health Education Center received $225,000 through Dec. 31, 2026, to provide school and community-based prevention education initiatives.

York Area United Fire and Rescue received $15,000 through Dec. 31, 2024, to provide overdose and Naxolone training for first responders.

Open Arms Recovery Center received $58,600 through Dec. 31, 2024, for funding an additional Certified Recovery Specialist.

York County Prison received $250,000 through Dec. 31, 2024, for providing Medically Assisted Treatment.

True North Wellness received $63,796.69 through Dec. 31, 2024, for assisting with training initiatives and personnel costs.

Recovery House of Worship received $164,970.28 through Dec. 31, 2024, for a Rental Assistance program for those actively in recovery, a Certified Recovery Specialist and supplies.

The Advantage Program received $25,000 through Dec. 31, 2024, for a mentorship program for youth to try and reduce the risk of substance abuse.

During the meeting, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler thanked the work of the Opioid Advisory Board and the Planning Commission.

"They spent a lot of their personal time meeting and discussing applications," Wheeler said.

York County first sued 25 drug manufacturers and distributors in 2017 for misleading the public and downplaying the risks of using opioids such as oxycontin, fentanyl and Percocet, becoming the fourth county in the state to do so at the time.

As part of a settlement, Pennsylvania expects to receive up to $1.07 billion over 18 years from a national deal with Johnson & Johnson and three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania joined that agreement, the attorney general’s office announced in January 2022, according to Spotlight PA.

A second wave of settlements that could provide more funding is coming, according to the state attorney general's office. During a public meeting in late March, the state attorney general’s office described a second wave of opioid settlements, saying that agreements with five companies could bring over $770 million more to Pennsylvania. The list consisted of drug manufacturers Allergan and Teva and retailers Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens.

Many of the uses for the opioid settlement funding are outlined in Exhibit E, though local governments have some discretion in uses.

Caitlin Steel, grant management specialist for the York County Planning Commission, said the Opioid Advisory Board anticipates reviewing additional proposals and making further recommendations before the end of 2023.

"The OAB is eager to see these partners work together and continue growing as we serve wholeheartedly to change lives of those impacted by this epidemic," Steel said via email.

Broadband contract to be approved: York County also approved a contract with Comcast Business for its broadband initiative.

The county will pay Comcast Business $16,830 per month for 61 months, or a little over five years. That equates to a total contract of just over $1 million.

"The urban wireless is designed to provide broadband for the more urban areas of York City, West York, North York and Hanover," BIG president John Dolmetsch told The York Dispatch in July. "They are now moving forward into what we call the build phase of the project."

The first phase, which was to begin July 31, is a "proof of concept," Dolmetsch said, and will see Wi-Fi devices placed on street light poles that will feed into routers near the York County Judicial Center, the York City YMCA and the Terrace Avenue water tank area in Hanover. That phase is expected to take four to eight months and cost around $900,000.

Phase 2, expected to cost around $3 million, will run about 12-18 months and will see 11 emitters placed in the York City area and three emitters placed in Hanover for about $3 million.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.