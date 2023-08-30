Documentary on pardons to be shown in York County

A documentary on the power of pardons is set to be screened in York County in October.

The Pardon Project of York County (PPYC) will present an exclusive screening of "Pardon Me" Oct. 4 at the Capitol Theatre, 50 North George St., York.

"Pardon Me" follows the stories of two individuals in Pennsylvania navigating the pardon process, with one of them having already received a pardon. The documentary, produced and directed by Philadelphia filmmaker Shuja Moore, also features interviews with Jeff Hornstein, who leads the Economic League of Greater Philadelphia, and Brandon Flood, former secretary of the state Board of Pardons.

After the film, a panel discussion moderated by current York County District Attorney and Pennsylvania Attorney General candidate David Sunday will take place according to a PPYC press release. Panelists include Moore; Judge William R. Carpenter, of Montgomery County; pardon recipients Laurie Besden, David Bryant and C. Reginald "Reggie" Johnson.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the movie begins at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be available prior to the film. This event is free, but attendees must register in advance at https://yorkpabar.ticketleap.com/pardonmeyork/. Tickets will be required for admission to the theater.

Established in 2022, the PPYC unites government, nonprofit and community stakeholders to provide enhanced access and information about pardons to York County residents. For more information about PPYC or applying for a pardon, visit theprogramitsaboutchange.org/pardons.

