York County has seventh highest property tax burden in Pennsylvania

York County's tax burden has been remarkably consistent over the past few years: high.

According to data from state Independent Fiscal Office, York County's property tax burden has been the seventh highest in Pennsylvania over the past three years.

The latest data, pulled from property tax data from 2021 and incorporated into a study released Aug. 22, shows York County's tax burden at 3.3% of income, with residents paying $894 million in taxes.

"It essentially means that 3.30% of total personal income in York County is spent on property taxes, or the average resident spends 3.30% of their income on property taxes," the study's author, Jesse Bushman, said via email. "It is an average for the entire county, so it will obviously vary from resident to resident."

Those are both decreases from previous studies, which used 2020 and 2019 property tax data. While still seventh in the commonwealth, York County's tax burden in 2020 was 3.47%, with $877 million in property taxes collected. In 2019, York County's property tax burden was 3.63%, and $866 million in taxes were collected.

Bushman said a combination of factors was responsible for York County's higher than average tax burden.

"The most common factor is a relatively high reliance on property taxes for funding at the school district, county and/or municipality level," Bushman said in the email. "For example, data from the Department of Education show that property taxes comprised 80% of local funding for the school districts in York County for FY 2021-22, which was above the statewide average. Also, York County ranked fifth in county-levied property taxes for 2021."

York County raised its property taxes in its 2022 fiscal year budget. The current tax rate is 6.9 mills, or $6.90 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The average York County home was assessed at $135,105 in 2021, the most recent year for which figures were available. That residence would receive a county tax bill of about $932.

According to the study, Pennsylvania residents and businesses paid $22 billion in property taxes statewide, representing 2.57% of total income. It's important to note this amount does not incorporate property tax relief distributed by the Property Tax Rent Rebate program to income-eligible seniors and people with disabilities. In 2021, the program provided $208.1 million in property tax relief to homeowners statewide.

Monroe County had the highest tax burden at 4.73%, while Snyder County had the lowest at 1.51%.

"In general, rural counties had higher property tax burdens because those counties have relativelylarger elderly populations and lower per capita income levels," the study says. "For those counties, Social Security, pensions and savings income (e.g., IRAs) comprise a larger share of total county income."

Created in 2010, the IFO provides revenue projections for use in the state budget process as well as impartial analysis of fiscal, economic and budgetary issues.

