CASA, York County settle Spanish voting lawsuit

Nearly a year after civil rights organization CASA and LatinoJustice Fund sued York County over its alleged lack of support for Spanish-speaking voters, the two parties have reached a settlement agreement.

The lawsuit was subsequently dismissed by Magistrate District Judge Martin Carlson Wednesday, though the court will retain jurisdiction for compliance and to oversee any disputes.

Acting Solicitor Deirdre Sullivan said Friday the county's Board of Elections, comprised of replacements because the former Board of Elections comprised of the Board of Commissioners had a conflict of interest due to members' candidacy, had signed the agreement. Lydia Walther-Rodriguez, CASA chief of organizing and leadership, also signed onto the agreement.

Elections Director Julie Haertsch declined comment, saying it was a legal matter. CASA did not respond to a request for comment.

The CASA-led lawsuit, brought last October, sought a preliminary injunction against the county and its elections board. At the time, the Board of Elections was composed of the commissioners; this year, since the commissioners are running for office, replacements were voted in. But because the lawsuit was filed in 2022, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler and Commissioners Ron Smith and Doug Hoke are still defendants.

The injunction was lifted after the county agreed to provide bilingual sample ballots at every precinct and additional interpreters for the November general election, among other concessions.

The terms of the settlement agreement run through the end of 2028. They include:

York County will provide sample bilingual ballots on its Elections and Voter Registration website for all 161 precincts, as well as provide sample paper ballots at polling places. One sample ballot will be posted at each registration table and five paper ballots will be available for Spanish-speaking voters to take with them to the voting booth.

Voting machines will be programmed to allow Spanish-speaking voters to request and cast their ballot in Spanish.

York County will provide signs in Spanish that tell voters Spanish voting is available, a phone number to Spanish-English interpreters, a phone number for the Spanish-language voter protection line, and links to a website that informs visitors of their rights as a voter and to a website to file a complaint if they feel those rights have been violated.

The judge of elections at all precincts will be provided with Spanish versions of various forms, including the affirmation of voter affidavit, general information and instructions, notice of prohibition and penalties and declaration to remit mail-in or absentee ballots.

In addition, all judges of elections, poll workers and election department staff will be trained in how to use the Pennsylvania Department of State's Spanish-speaking voting hotline and when to use it, about the rights of Spanish-speaking voters under the Voting Rights Act and about the availability of Spanish-language voting services.

33 precincts will have bilingual ballots provided to all voters. 17 of these precincts are in York City; the others include precincts in Hanover, Penn Township, Springettsbury Township, West Manchester Township and Windsor Township.

After the 2025 general election and before the 2026 primary election, the Board of Elections will reevaluate whether to expand the number of voting precincts in York County where bilingual ballots are used. The Board of Elections will use the latest U.S. Census Bureau and data and expand bilingual ballots to precincts where 2% or more of the population has Puerto Rican ancestry, 2% or more of the households use Spanish as their primary language and 2% or more of the households indicate their primary language is Spanish and that they have limited English language proficiency.

This reevaluation will affect elections through 2028. However, this reevaluation will not affect the 33 precincts already offering bilingual ballots to all of its voters; those precincts will use bilingual ballots through 2028 regardless. CASA may also request that the Board of Elections expand use of bilingual ballots at an additional 10 districts not covered by the criteria, though the board is not obligated to do so.

Any requirements outlined in the agreement expire after Dec. 31, 2028, according to the agreement.

"The Parties agree that nothing in this agreement should be interpreted as creating any right of CASA, its members, or anyone else related to elections in York County occurring after December 31, 2028," the agreement reads. "Similarly, nothing in this agreement should be interpreted as creating any obligations upon the Board of Elections related to elections in York County occurring after December 31, 2028."

As part of the agreement, the Board of Elections is released of any and all actions, claims, liability or potential liability created by the initial complaint. CASA also acknowledges that the Board of Elections denies it violated the Voting Rights Act or any other law or legal theory and that the agreement does not construe an admission by the Board of Elections that they did anything wrong. However, the Board of Elections acknowledges CASA believes its claims were meritorious, and that the agreement does not mean CASA's claims lack merit.

CASA is a grassroots organization that advocates for Latinos and immigrants. For several years, CASA urged the county to end its agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold detainees at York County Prison. The county ended that relationship after nearly 30 years in 2021.

Sullivan said the county commissioners will need to vote to accept the agreement. While an agenda has not yet been released, that board's next meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 30 in the York County Administrative Center, 28 E. Market St. in downtown York City. It is available for streaming on the county's YouTube page.

The 2023 municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.