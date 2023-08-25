Mountain lion? More like house cat, Pa. Game Commission says

Turns out, you can "pspspspspspspsps" those cats.

After photo evidence, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has determined the cats seen in a Spring Garden Township Police video were house cats, not mountain lions.

Thomas Keller, a furbearer biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, used scale models and photos taken from the area of the sighting to determine that the cats seen in the photos and video were house cats.

"We look for some identifiable characteristic on the landscape. In this case it was a piece of round vegetation just next to the cat in question," Keller said via email Friday. "We were able to measure this at 16” which helps us understand the true size of the animal."

On Thursday, Keller said house cats are most commonly confused for mountain lions because of their tawny brown color. Bobcats are also mistaken for mountain lions, although in this case the long tails of the cats in question ruled those out.

"The real trick is we don't really have scale. You look at a picture, you need to look for things that give you representation of what size that animal is," Keller said Thursday. "When you zoom into a picture to look at what the animal is, you lose a lot of the scale around it, and so our hope is then to go down and get some scale."

Spring Garden Township Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Keller praised their work Friday.

"The Police Department were doing their due diligence in ensuring safety for their residents and remain an important partner in law enforcement serving our community," Keller wrote.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission encourages anyone sighting a mountain lion to report the location through their website or by calling the toll-free number 1-833-742-9453.

