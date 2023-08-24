York County remains under drought watch, DEP lifts watch for 47 counties

York County remains under drought watch along with 19 other counties in Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

"Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5 to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day," a news release said Thursday.

Other counties in Pennsylvania that remain under drought watch include Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties.

The drought watch was lifted for 47 Pennsylvania counties on Thursday, according to the DEP news release.

Some ways to conserve water at home include:

• Running the dishwasher and washing machine less often and only with full loads.

• Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering and take shorter showers.

• Check for and repair household leaks.

• Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.

• Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30% less water and 40-50% less energy.

The DEP determines drought conditions by assessing information from public water suppliers and data on four indicators: precipitation, surface water flow, groundwater level and soil moisture. The DEP makes drought status recommendations after assessing departures from those ranges for periods of 3-12 months.

For a map updated daily to show the status of these indicators, visit the U.S. Geological Survey Pennsylvania drought condition monitoring website.

For more information on how DEP monitors conditions and makes drought status declarations, see the DEP's drought management fact sheet. For more tips on how to save water, visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website.

