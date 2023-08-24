Game Commission to investigate possible big cats near Mount Rose Cemetery

After the sighting of potential big cats in York County on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission says there's no need to panic until it's confirmed or not that they are, indeed, big cats.

The Game Commission will conduct testing to determine the size of the animals in the next few days.

"The real trick is we don't really have scale. You look at a picture, you need to look for things that give you representation of what size that animal is," Thomas Keller, Pennsylvania Game Commission furbearer biologist, said Thursday. "When you zoom into a picture to look at what the animal is, you lose a lot of the scale around it, and so our hope is then to go down and get some scale."

Reports of possible big cats circulated Wednesday after the Spring Garden Township Police were called to the 1100 block of Southern Road.

Keller said the commission will try to take photos in the area where the sighting was reported and create scale through the use of nearby objects so they can compare it and get the actual size of the animals. They'll also look for any additional signs that could indicate what animals were sighted.

After viewing the photos, Keller said something that's telling about the animal in question is the distance of its belly to the ground.

"In this case, it doesn't look like there's a lot of distance there. We know that if it's something like a mountain lion, they're at least 12 inches off the ground to the belly," Keller said, "and this is in a mowed lawn, so we know the grass is generally an inch, an inch and a half."

House cats are the most commonly confused for mountain lions, Keller said, because of a tawny brown color. Bobcats are also commonly confused for mountain lions, although in this case the long tail of the animal indicates it's likely not a bobcat.

"We don't ever want to write someone off and we want to do our due diligence," Keller said.

Amy Nabozny, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said Thursday while there's no evidence of a breeding population of mountain lions or cougars in the state, that doesn't rule out an escapee from someone. Whether it's legally owned (for example, in a menagerie) or illegally owned, a big cat could've gotten out.

"It's not out of the realm of possibility," Nabozny said.

There's also the possibility of a transient mountain lion making its way through Pennsylvania, though that's also very rare. In 2011, a cougar made its way from South Dakota before being struck by a car and killed in Connecticut.

"We don't have evidence of a wild breeding population, but could people potentially see these things legitimately? It is possible," Nabozny said.

Regardless, Keller said, the main thing is that people shouldn't panic. He advised people against feeding wildlife and to pull their pet's food and water inside.

"Make sure you stay away from it, give it its space. It's important to keep wildlife wild, and oftentimes by feeding it or coming too close we also invite that conflict as well," Keller said, "so a lot of the basic principles we talk about with other species as well."

People in the area said they hadn't seen the big cats. However, one pet owner, Scott Galbraith, said he was concerned for his dog Walter and his wife.

"I'm concerned because my wife walks our 22-pound dog in the neighborhood and I chain my dog out front," Galbraith said.

Keller said there's no need to panic until the Game Commission determines if the animals spotted were big cats or not.

"There's no need for panic or for people to get too awfully excited about it," Keller said.

Instead, people should exercise caution like they would for a black bear, coyote or other predator.

Keller said they would likely release the information gained by early next week.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission encourages anyone sighting a mountain lion to report the location through their website or by calling the toll-free number 1-833-742-9453.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.