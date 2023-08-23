See you in 100 years! Yorktowne Hotel closes time capsule

In a little over 102 years, a safe door will creak open, and the people gathered around will find a treasure trove of York County artifacts.

From news articles to an Appell Center for the Performing Arts playbill to recipes and an American flag, from employee profiles to a bellhop jacket, openers will see what came before. And they'll know the Yorktowne Hotel's history well.

The Yorktowne Hotel sealed a time capsule Tuesday with artifacts from the hotel's history, to be opened on Oct. 14, 2125. That's the hotel 200th anniversary.

MORE:Police are taking more guns under PFA orders, but that didn't save Brenda Bowersox

MORE:Health care workers at greater risk of workplace violence than other profession. How is WellSpan responding?

MORE:'This is my calling': First Black woman appointed to North York Borough Council

"I'm really excited about it," Kim Hogeman, York County Economic Alliance director of strategic development and project manager for the Yorktowne Hotel, said after the event. "It was a really neat experience working with Joan [Mummert] and some of the other community members on what should go into it, how to tell the story of not just now but the story of everything we learned throughout the project."

Mummert, president and CEO of the York County Historical Society, said it was an honor and a pleasure to be included.

"Oftentimes when we see time capsules it's when the things are presented to us in a form that is probably difficult to preserve. So we're happy to be included on the front end, because it allowed us to guide the process in terms of items that are going in the time capsule, how to best wrap them, preserve them," Mummert said.

The Yorktowne Hotel's time capsule isn't something that will be buried in the ground, which Mummert expressed excitement about to laughter during her remarks. Instead, it's an original safe made by York Safe and Lock Co. when the hotel was built in the 1920s. It's been at the hotel since then and will remain there in perpetuity, Hogeman said.

Among the list of items included in the capsule are:

Photos from President Bill Clinton's 1992 visit to the Yorktowne Hotel.

A 2022 York City business listing and map.

A copy of "The Green Book," which listed safe places for African Americans to stay during segregation. The Yorktowne Hotel was included; according to a Smithsonian exhibit, the Yorktowne was listed in the 1957-64 and 1966-67 editions.

A collection of old menus, photos of every restaurant that occupied the street level space and recipes for the Yorktowne's Corn Pudding and Turtle Soup.

Bars of soap, buttons, a key chain, an "Ask Me About my Yorktowne Pride" button, a bellhop jacket, a red Christmas ornament, a metal keychain/bottle opener and wine opener.

An invitation to the Jan. 31 ribbon cutting and photos.

The Yorktowne Hotel, 48 E. Market St., was originally built in 1920. It closed for extensive renovations in 2016 and was supposed to reopen in 2019. However, various delays pushed its opening to earlier this year and ballooned its budget to $52 million, 170% of the anticipated cost.

Hogeman said things are going well with the Yorktowne.

MORE:York Water Co. continues water treatment to address persistent strange taste and smell

MORE:Eastern York's Arianna Seitz closes busy summer with college hoops commitment

MORE:Here's what it was like staying at the newly renovated Yorktowne Hotel

"It's operating above what we projected," Hogeman said. "We were very conservative when we were going through the project, but it is operating very well."

Hogeman said the hotel was still looking for tenants for the street side restaurant and retail spaces.

For more information on the Yorktowne Hotel, visit yorktowne.com.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.