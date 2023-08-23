Big cats sighted heading toward Mount Rose Cemetery, police warn neighboring area

If you're near Mount Rose Cemetery, you may see some cats you don't want to pspspspspspsps.

Spring Garden Township Police were called to the 1100 block of Southern Road on Wednesday for a report of two big cats seen in a caller's backyard.

The large cats were seen heading toward Mount Rose Cemetery at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to a news release from police.

According to the Felidae Conservation Fund, which works to preserve big cats around the world, here's some tips on what you should do if you see a big cat:

Stay calm and stand your ground. Stand tall to make yourself look big and intimidating. You can also put your hands above your head.

Don’t make any sudden movements, but keep eye contact with the cat.

Don’t run. Wild cats are predators, and running could trigger their instincts, provoking them to chase you.

If you are with a child or pet, pick them up without bending over. Bending down or moving quickly could appear hostile and intimidate the cat so they feel like they need to protect themselves. You can also have the child or pet slowly move behind you.

If you are in your neighborhood, slowly back into your car or house.

If you are not near a building, slowly back away and allow the cat to pass by.

If the cat appears actively aggressive or looks like it might attack, make yourself look larger by waving your hands above your head and make noise by clapping your hands and yelling. You can also throw things like backpacks, rocks, sticks or anything near you.

If a big cat does attack you, do not play dead or lie there. Fight back.

Cities have had to learn to live with large cats in recent years, including Los Angeles and Mumbai, India.

“Relocation and killing makes conflict worse,” said Beth Pratt, California regional director at National Wildlife Federation. “It’s better to have a stable population than one where hierarchies and territories are disrupted.”

Avoidance is the safest strategy, she said. “These big cats are shy — they tend to avoid human contact as much as they can. They’re really extreme introverts of the animal kingdom.”

Since the eastern cougar was hunted to extinction centuries ago, people have speculated based on sightings and stories that big cats like cougars are back in Pennsylvania.

While a breeding population of mountain lions likely isn't in Pennsylvania at this time, Pennsylvania Game Commission Furbearer Biologist Thomas Keller told WTAJ there are other possibilities for mountain lions to be found in Pennsylvania.

“To be able to say ‘Do we have mountain lions in Pennsylvania?’ The answer to that can be some of these other facets or things like ‘Do we have folks that have mountain lions in captivity,’ which we certainly do in Pennsylvania," Keller told WTAJ. Captive mountain lions that have been released into the wild could be behind some sightings in the past, he said.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to report mountain lion sightings to the state Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD/1-833-742-9453 or by submitting an online contact form on their website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.