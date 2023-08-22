Sen. Phillips-Hill wants constitutional amendment to limit power of acting secretaries

Senate Republicans want to limit the power of acting secretaries appointed by Pennsylvania's governor until they're confirmed by the Senate.

Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, and Senate President Pro Tempore Judy Ward, R-Blair, want to introduce a constitutional amendment to limit the power of acting secretaries.

According to the co-sponsorship memo introduced on Aug. 14, the eventual amendment, if it passes, would prevent acting secretaries from issuing executive orders or putting into force or effect a law or regulation.

"If we knew that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to happen and how it was handled, I think we'd all go back and we'd make changes." Phillips-Hill said in an interview Wednesday. "This is one of those situations where we look back and we say, 'We think we need to make some changes.'"

MORE:York County offers new proposed labor contract to social workers amid protracted negotiations

MORE:Woman tried to set fire to Spring Grove mayor's home as part of long-running dispute: police

MORE:After delays, Queen Street bridge repairs to commence in September

Constitutional amendments, once fairly rare, have become a common strategy in Pennsylvania in recent years. Constitutional amendments must pass both the state House and state Senate in two consecutive sessions before going on the ballot to be voted up or down in a statewide referendum.

Currently, two of Gov. Josh Shapiro's secretaries are acting: Wendy Spicher of the Department of Banking and Securities and Dr. Debra Bogen of the Department of Health. Shapiro withdrew the nomination of Bogen in June after it became clear she would not pass confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate.

As reported by Spotlight PA, Bogen, a pediatrician, had served as the head of the Allegheny County Health Department during the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Republican leadership attributed the lack of support to Bogen’s “past management work.” It's not yet clear if Shapiro will renominate Bogen or choose someone else; for now, Bogen is still acting secretary.

"We had three different acting secretaries, none of whom were confirmed by the Senate of Pennsylvania," Phillips-Hill said. "We saw how much power these unelected, nominated positions had on our everyday lives."

The lack of confirmation disenfranchises co-equal government, Phillips-Hill said.

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, disagreed. In a Friday interview, he alleged Senate Republicans are trying to limit the scope of these secretaries' authority to act.

"Theoretically, you could have a situation where the majority party can, if this was passed, limit the authority of the agencies and the acting secretary at their discretion," Costa said. "They could continue to do it, thereby limit the authority of the department, and that's not good for anyone."

Limiting an acting secretary's role to act, Costa said, is detrimental to the commonwealth, and it would allow the majority party in the Legislature to effectively stymie that secretary as long as they pleased.

Phillips-Hill said the hope is to have the bill introduced at some point in September.

“Formal legislative language has not yet been introduced in the Senate and the Administration cannot comment before we’ve had the chance to review the legislation," a Shapiro administration spokesperson said via email Thursday.

MORE:Passage of conversion therapy ban makes York City a safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth, supporters say

MORE:School official discusses future of Red Lion Country Club — kind of — as teacher requests leave

MORE:U.S. Rep. Scott Perry rents offices from man who allegedly attacked law enforcement on Jan. 6, records show

The state’s constitution directs the governor to nominate a secretary to fill a position within 90 days of its vacancy.

Following the nomination, the state Senate has 25 legislative days to vote on the nominee, who needs approval from two-thirds of the body in order to be confirmed. If the nomination occurs during a recess, the clock starts after the chamber reconvenes.

If the state Senate fails to vote on a nomination within those 25 legislative days, the nominee can assume the role as if the body had voted in their favor. This has happened for three of the secretaries in Shapiro’s administration — those in charge of the Departments of Human Services, Revenue and State.

Currently, Republicans have 24 legislative days to vote on Spicher for Department of Banking and Securities.

"We've learned from the past. We need to fix things in the present so that we can go forward and make things work better in the future," Phillips-Hill said.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.