Mosquito spraying scheduled for Manchester Township to control West Nile virus

As the mosquito season continues, another municipality will be sprayed by the York County Mosquito Control Program.

The program will spray for adult mosquitoes just after dusk Tuesday in Manchester Township. Previous sprays have been done in Goldsboro, Newberry Township and Fairview Township.

"High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus have been detected in the area," a news release from the control program said. "The product used will be AquaDUET applied at a rate of 0.75 oz./acre. This product is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes."

The control event is weather permitting. If the weather is not conducive to spraying for mosquitoes, the event will be rescheduled for Aug. 29 at the same time.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although most infected people do not show symptoms, about 1 in 5 develop a fever or other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash. About 1 in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. So far, there have been no human cases in Pennsylvania this year, according to Department of Environmental Protection.

While it's not clear yet whether York County is in the midst of a spike in West Nile virus, experts have noted increasing cases nationwide — likely due to a hot, humid spring and summer.

DEP data shows that York County has been among the top counties reporting virus-carrying mosquitoes statewide. Last year, local biologists reported 533 positive samples — the highest of all Pennsylvania counties.

The CDC has several recommendations for preventative measures:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol to exposed skin and clothing.

As the mosquitoes that carry West Nile are most active during dusk and dawn, minimize outdoor activities during those times.

Wear long sleeves, pants and socks outdoors, especially in areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

Eliminate standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets and other containers to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Ensure window and door screens are in good condition to keep mosquitoes outside.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.