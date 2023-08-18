U.S. Rep. Scott Perry rents offices from man who allegedly attacked law enforcement on Jan. 6

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, already a noted figure in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in advance of the Jan. 6, 2021, riots in Washington, D.C., has another connection to the events of that day.

Property records show the York County Republican rents office space in two buildings in Cumberland and Dauphin counties owned by Linlo Properties. The real estate firm is owned by Lowell Gates, who was arrested earlier this month on felony and misdemeanor charges related to Jan. 6. Federal prosecutors allege that Gates used a flagpole to strike a group of law enforcement officers.

Perry's office in Cumberland County at 4999 Louise Drive, Mechanicsburg, and his office in Dauphin County at 800 Corporate Circle, Harrisburg, are both owned by Linlo Properties, according to public records. The connection was first reported by left-leaning news outlet Keystone Newsroom and confirmed by The Dispatch.

Perry did not respond to repeated requests for comment, nor did representatives for Gates and Linlo Properties. Gates' attorney, Jerry Russo, had no comment when reached Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against Gates earlier this month, alleging that he could be seen on body cam footage throwing an object at law enforcement officers before allegedly lungeing at the officers with a flagpole, striking at them at least three times.

On social media, the individual that investigators later identified as Gates was known as the "Brown Jacket Jabber" for the clothes he wore on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records show that Gates was arrested on felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. He also faces several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, violent conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

According to the indictment, the agent used video to identify Gates striking at officers with a flagpole around 2:29 p.m. on January 6. Previous to attacking officers, Gates also picked up something and threw it at officers.

The criminal complaint notes that agents were able to identify Gates and interviewed him in October 2022. Gates reportedly told FBI agents he had attended part of former President Donald Trump's on January 6 and then walked to the U.S. Capitol. According to the complaint, he admitted being at the riot and identified himself in two photographs taken at the U.S. Capitol as well as his driver's license photo.

During that interview, according to court records, Gates told agents he had gotten close to the bicycle racks near the bottom of the U.S. Capitol steps where he saw rioters sprayed in the face with chemical spray. He reportedly said he was indirectly struck by a rubber ball and had been exposed to chemical spray and pulled his jacket over his face.

"Nonetheless, Gates insisted he did not take any actions in retaliation for being sprayed or struckby the rubber object," the complaint reads. "Indeed, Gates explained that he 'generally had a lot of fun' and estimated he arrived at the U.S. Capitol from between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. and left at approximately 3:00 p.m."

Court records show the docket has been transferred to the District of Columbia; Russo said all further proceedings will take place in Washington D.C.

Campaign finance reports, reviewed by the Dispatch, show that Linlo Properties has also contributed several times in past election cycles to Perry, including $14,000 during the 2019-2020 campaign cycle. The company also donated $2,500 during the 2015-2016 cycle and $3,900 during the 2021-2022 cycle.

In the events leading up to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that led to deaths and property damage, investigators described Perry as a key figure in Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.

The Jan. 6 committee's 154-page report in 2022 alleges that Perry had "material facts" regarding Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It recommended that the House Ethics Committee step in following Perry's refusal to comply with an earlier subpoena.

"Perry was working with [Department of Justice official Jeffrey] Clark and with President Trump and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows with this goal: to enlist Clark to reverse the Department of Justice’s findings regarding the election and help overturn the election outcome," the report reads.

Perry is currently suing the U.S. Department of Justice over his cell phone, which investigators seized in August 2022.

The York Dispatch, York Daily Record and PennLive are in turn suing the U.S. Department of Justice in an attempt to view the search warrant and other documents that led to the seizure of Perry's phone. A hearing in that lawsuit is scheduled for September 19.

