York County SPCA, now 'at critical capacity,' plans series of free adoption events

The York County SPCA is planning a series of free adoption events starting Sunday in order to find homes for its animals, a result of the shelter being "at critical capacity."

Shelter officials previously offered free dog adoptions, but spokesperson Kristin Dempwolf said the SPCA is now at capacity across the board, including cats and other small animals.

"We desperately need our community’s support to help us find more adopters for these pets," Dempwolf said in a written statement Thursday.

From Sunday through Aug. 27, the SPCA will host six free adoption events as part of "Clear the Shelters," a nationwide movement to create space at local animal shelters and rescues.

Most of the adoption events will take place at the shelter, 3159 Susquehanna Trail in Manchester Township. The dates and times for the events are:

Dog adoption event Sunday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter.

Cat adoption event Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter.

Cat adoption event Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the shelter.

Small animal adoption event Friday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter.

Cat and small animal adoption event Saturday, Aug. 26, at Petco, 2420 Eastern Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dog adoption event Sunday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter.

The YCSPCA recommends viewing animals on its website and filling out a general application before attending any adoption event. All fees are waived during the event, though the YCSPCA is asking for donations to support the animals in its care.

For dog events, all human and canine members of the household must attend. Dogs must have a collar and leash. No retractable leashes are permitted, slip lead leashes are preferred.

"Clear the Shelters" is a nationwide movement hosted by NBC Universal Local to help animal shelters find homes for pets.

For more information, visit YCSPCA's website.

