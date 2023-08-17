York County receives $1.6 million in election funding

York County is in line to receive more than $1.6 million in grant funding to bolster its elections administration.

What that funding will be used for is not immediately clear beyond the timeframe given from July 30 of this year to June 30, 2024. When asked, chief clerk Greg Monskie said that would be figured out over time. Elections director Julie Haertsch, who did not attend Wednesday's meeting, did not respond to a request for comment.

The funding via the state's Election Integrity Grant Program was approved unanimously by the Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.

That was one of several motions approved for the purposes of elections. Another motion saw a one-year contract for $18,000 awarded to Georgia-based firm EasyVote Solutions for the creation of a poll worker database and a campaign finance database.

"It's primarily for the poll worker database [that] allows them to communicate," chief clerk Greg Monskie said. "They think it's going to be a better product."

EasyVote Solutions primarily provides process management software. According to its website, it provides services for cities in Georgia like Atlanta and St. Petersburg, Dallas County in Texas, Shelby County in Tennessee and the state of South Carolina. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the company suffered a data breach in January 2022, exposing Georgia voter information.

Other election related motions approved Wednesday include a $21,463 contract with Tanner Furniture of Harrisburg for cubicles for ballot scanning stations and an $11,492 contract with William Penn Printing of Pittsburgh for elections supplies.

Grant application, change orders approved: The commissioners also approved a grant application to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for $100,000 to help modernize data exchange for the York County Coroner.

"The grant is to help improve transmission of our decedents’ toxicologies directly to our case management system so there will be more timely and accurate transmission of the data," Monskie said via email. "Currently things are entered manually off of hard copies, and it can be a slower process and filled with errors."

Monskie said the county's lab vendor NMS is partnering with the county's case management vendor Cohero to help modernize the system.

The commissioners also approved two change orders that combined to be over $50,000 relating to the central booking relocation project that seeks to move central booking from its current location at the York County Judicial Center in York City to York County Prison.

The two change orders were related to a rooftop mounted HVAC unit, county engineer John Klinedinst said. DM Electric received $3,117 for electrical work while Frey Lutz received $49,315 for the HVAC unit itself.

"The supply chain issue reared its ugly head on the project pretty early," Klinedinst said.

Initially, the county was going to order an HVAC unit from one vendor, but it would've taken 35 weeks to get to the county. The upgraded unit is projected to get to the county in 15 weeks instead.

Klinedinst said the project is still expected to be finished on time. While the contracts go through February, he's hoping it'll be done by December.

York County's central booking project was approved by the commissioners last month. The project, which had a higher than anticipated $5.7 million cost, also received a change order earlier this month that increased the price by $1,525 to assist with ceiling demolition.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.