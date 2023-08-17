York County offers new proposed labor contract to social workers amid protracted negotiations

Two key groups of York County social workers are continuing to negotiate, now with a new proposal on the table, eight months after their previous contract expired.

According to Samantha Shewmaker, communications and policy liaison for the Service Employees International Union Local 668, the union recently received an updated proposal from York County.

"I think they're going well," Chief Clerk Greg Monskie, who is representing the county in negotiations, said. He added that the county and SEIU met to discuss what the remaining issues were after the labor union voted to reject the county's "last best offer" in July.

That meeting happened Aug. 10, according to Shewmaker. A vote has not yet been scheduled.

Despite the July vote by workers from the Children, Youth and Families and the Area Agency on Aging to reject the previous offer and to authorize a potential strike, no strike has been planned so far.

"The Union and the County have continued dialogue, and both parties will return to the table shortly," the labor union said in a news release last month. "Workers are demanding a contract that respects the workers and their needs by addressing the economic impact of rising inflation and providing solutions for workplace safety and protection."

York County's contract with the 214 employees of CYF and Area Agency on Aging expired at the end of last year. It is the last contract from that year to be negotiated; the county came to agreements with the District Attorney's Office detectives and 173 employees represented by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which include 911 center employees and parks and recreation.

CYF, in particular, has been the subject of increased scrutiny after years of short staffing. In 2021, staff described systemic problems surrounding heavy caseloads and employees being forced to do work they were not properly trained to complete. SEIU said in an earlier news release that the county is at about 40% staffing level for both CYF and Area Agency on Aging.

Employees of CYF and Area Agency on Aging appeared at a June Board of Commissioners meeting to speak out and demand a fair contract.

A recent editorial by CYF worker Breanna Marfia said the agency's staff is overwhelmed.

"Working in child welfare is nothing short of rewarding, and I hope you can take into consideration who we are and what we do," Marfia wrote in the editorial. "We are more than a badge number. We deserve respect and dignity on the job."

Asked about the editorial, Monskie said he had read it. He declined comment on the specifics of the editorial, saying he's not a CYF worker.

"It was well-written," Monskie said. "I think it drives home the importance of what they do in our community."

The contracts for CYF and Area Agency on Aging employees are not the only one York County is negotiating with SEIU. The county is also negotiating contracts with its Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities staff, which is approximately 193 employees, according to Monskie, as well as Drug and Alcohol Commission employees, of which there are 29. There are also negotiations with the 85 Domestic Relations employees and the 248 Probation employees.

Those contracts expire at the end of the year.

