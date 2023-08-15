York County Food Bank to hold food distribution events in wake of disruptive storm

The York County Food Bank is hosting an emergency drive-thru food distribution at Stewartstown United Methodist Church for two straight Wednesdays following severe thunderstorms, power outages and a tornado.

"We look forward to bringing our services to Stewartstown. We hope to serve those in immediate need as well as to help supplement the work of the local organizations working to feed the Southern York County community,” Jennifer Brillhart, York County Food Bank’s President and CEO, said in a news release.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Aug. 23 at the church, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown.

Anyone in need is welcome to attend and receive free food for their household, according to the news release. One person per household is required to register at the distribution. The food bank collects income information for data purposes only; income level will not prevent anyone from getting food. While ID is not required, it is helpful.

The food bank advises that the trunk or backseat of the vehicle used should have plenty of space in order to load food into it quickly.

Storms: It was confirmed last week by the National Weather Service that a tornado had touched down in East Hopewell Township during severe thunderstorms on Aug. 7. The storms left thousands without power for an extended period of time, though Met-Ed reports that power has been restored to all of its customers.

Meanwhile, the York County Board of Commissioners is set to vote Wednesday on a Declaration of Disaster Emergency declaring a disaster emergency arising from severe storm conditions on Aug. 7. According to the board's agenda, the declaration was originally signed on Aug. 8.

Further potential thunderstorms were forecast for Tuesday afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service. The storms could bring hail and gusty winds capable of isolated tree damage.

