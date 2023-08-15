Hanover native serves in U.S. Navy thanks to grandfather: Hometown Heroes

A Hanover native followed his grandfather's footsteps — into the U.S. Navy.

“My grandfather taught me to work hard, be honorable and keep my word," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Snowden, a2017 graduate of Agora Cyber Charter School.

Snowden currently serves on the USS Daniel Inouye, which operates out of Pearl Harbor.

A guided-missile destroyer, the USS Daniel Inouye can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. Over 300 sailors serve on the vessel, and their jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.

“To me, serving in the Navy is about free travel, provided housing, a community worth spending time with and a career,” Snowden said. “I'd like to thank my grandfather for raising me and teaching me to be a man."

