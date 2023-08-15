York County faces deadline in CASA elections lawsuit

As the general election approaches, a civil rights lawsuit alleging York County didn't do enough to accommodate Spanish-speaking voters faces a deadline this week related to a possible settlement agreement.

Meanwhile, the county Board of Commissioners is expected to take up several election measures at its Wednesday meeting, including contracts related to ballot scanning cubicles and a campaign finance database.

Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson ordered CASA, LatinoJustice Fund and the members of the Board of Elections to provide a status report on their settlement agreement as well as any further steps or assistance needed to finalize the settlement before Aug. 18.

The CASA-led lawsuit, brought last October, sought a preliminary injunction against the county and its board of elections. At the time, the board of elections was comprised of the commissioners; this year, since the commissioners are running for office, replacements were voted in. Since the lawsuit was filed in 2022, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler and Commissioners Ron Smith and Doug Hoke are still defendants.

MORE:'I cried on stage:' Hanover student crowned in national pageant

MORE:York County plans mosquito spraying in two more municipalities amid West Nile virus concerns

MORE:York High football hopes new faces can continue program's run of success

However, after the county agreed to provide bilingual sample ballots at every precinct and additional interpreters for the November general election, among other concessions, the request for an injunction was dropped.

According to the court docket, York County and CASA have met twice in settlement conferences in March and April. The case has been reassigned to Judge Carlson several times throughout the process by Judge Jennifer Wilson, including in June.

The various parties declined or did not respond to comments seeking information about the possible settlement. LatinoJustice Fund attorney Rayza Goldsmith and Daniel Friedman, the attorney representing York County in the lawsuit, did not respond to requests for comment. A CASA spokesperson said a press release on the matter would be forthcoming but declined comment in advance of the hearing.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

CASA is a grassroots organization that advocates for Latinos and immigrants. It had also advocated for several years for the county to end its relationship with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold detainees at York County Prison. The county ended its relationship after nearly 30 years in 2021.

The lawsuit is not the first case involving York County to be referred to Judge Carlson; in the lawsuit filed by York County Prison inmates against the county, the prison and controversial contractor Corrections Special Applications Unit, Carlson quashed an attempt by the inmates to classify that lawsuit as class action. That lawsuit is ongoing with two plaintiffs; currently, the lawyer representing the county has requested overdue discovery documents from the plaintiffs.

MORE:Man's body found in Susquehanna River

MORE:80-year-old woman dies after jumping off bridge

MORE:York City Council to vote on bill banning conversion therapy practices on minors

York County set to approve several election items: Meanwhile, York County is set to vote on several motions regarding the upcoming general election at its Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday.

The county is set to approve over $1.6 million dollars in Election Integrity Grant Program funding from the state for funding elections through June 30 of next year. The funding, established by Act 88, also came with restrictions on what it could be used for. The funding represents a substantial part of York County's budget for elections, which is listed at over $3.5 million.

Other election related items set to be voted on include:

A one-year contract agreement with EasyVote Solutions of Woodstock, Georgia, to provide a poll worker database and campaign finance database for $18,000.

A $21,463 contract with Tanner Furniture of Harrisburg for cubicles to be used by Elections for ballot scanning stations.

The county is also set to vote on change orders related to the central booking relocation project. One change order for over $3,000 is with DM Electric for changes in electrical work; the other is a nearly $50,000 change order to secure an upgraded HVAC unit.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The York County Board of Commissioners meets on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of each month at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room on the second floor of the York County Judicial Center, 28 East Market St., York. It is also available for streaming on YouTube and on the county's Facebook page.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.