York County plans mosquito spraying in two more municipalities amid West Nile virus concerns

York County is expanding its mosquito spraying program amid an increase in the winged pests turning up positive for West Nile virus.

This time, the York County Mosquito Control program will spray for mosquitoes in Goldsboro and Newberry Township shortly after dusk on Tuesday. Late last week, the county sprayed in Fairview Township.

"August and September are typically the busy months," Mosquito Control Program administrator Lee Graybill said Monday. "By the end of September, the season will end."

Graybill said spray events are triggered by the number of traps with mosquitoes that test positive for West Nile virus, and therefore it's difficult to predict the number of events the county will perform before the end of the season.

"High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus have been detected in the area," a Mosquito Control Program news release read. "The product used will be AquaDUET applied at a rate of 0.75 oz./acre. This product is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes."

The control event is weather permitting. If the weather is not conducive to spraying for mosquitoes, the event will be rescheduled for Aug. 22 at the same time.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although most infected people do not show symptoms, about 1 in 5 develop a fever or other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash. About 1 in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. So far, there have been no human cases in Pennsylvania this year, according to Department of Environmental Protection.

While it's not clear yet whether York County is in the midst of a spike in West Nile virus, experts have noted increasing cases nationwide — likely due to a hot, humid spring and summer.

DEP data shows that York County has been among the top counties reporting virus-carrying mosquitoes statewide. Last year, local biologists reported 533 positive samples — the highest of all Pennsylvania counties.

The CDC has several recommendations for preventative measures:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol to exposed skin and clothing.

As the mosquitoes that carry West Nile are most active during dusk and dawn, minimize outdoor activities during those times.

Wear long sleeves, pants and socks outdoors, especially in areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

Eliminate standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets and other containers to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Ensure window and door screens are in good condition to keep mosquitoes outside.

