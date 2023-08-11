COVID is surging once again, including in York County: How concerned should you be?

COVID appears to be surging again nationwide, potentially driven by a new variant and an uptick in social gatherings during the summer months.

The rise — which has largely been documented via the monitoring of COVID in wastewater systems — hasn't yet shown up in area hospitals.

WellSpan spokesperson Maggi Barton said that hospital system hasn't yet seen a significant uptick of COVID patients — just 3% over the last seven days.

"It’s important to note that not all have been hospitalized," she said, "Only about 1.5% of all hospitalizations relate to COVID-19 at this time, which is significantly less than past surges."

National data, however, shows a sharper increase.

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a 12.5% increase in COVID hospitalizations for the week of July 23-July 29. Wastewater sampling shows that COVID is increasing at more than half of sewer systems nationwide — including in York and Franklin counties, according to CDC data.

Dr. Oluwatomi Uwazota, medical director of the York City Bureau of Health, said the Bureau of Health had noticed an uptick in cases in the city, though weekly numbers remain in the single digits.

"It is a good time to check with your provider and ensure that you are up-to-date with vaccinations and other preventive care," Uwazota said. "Other precautions such as hand washing, masking around others if you are immunocompromised or have other conditions that put you at risk for severe infections continue to be important."

On the upside, the cases so far tend not to be severe — perhaps due to the vaccine.

"The number of hospitalizations in the seven UPMC hospitals across the region for COVID-19 and influenza has been steady," said Dr. John Goldman, a UPMC infectious disease specialist. "We are not seeing a noticeable increase."

Goldman said, even during the summertime, the public should be wearing masks in high-risk settings or if an individual is at greater risk of severe illness.

"With vaccination and pre-existing immunity, COVID-19 is still a common disease," he said, "but has become much less severe."

The increase in COVID cases could be attributed to a new variant, Eris, which has become the most prevalent strain of COVID in the country. CDC data shows Eris, formally known as EG.5, responsible for 17.5% of all cases in the U.S. from July 23 to August 5.

However, as reported by Politico, the new variant does not appear to cause more severe disease than previous strains of COVID.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment.

That being said, much like last year, there is concern by health officials over the fall and winter months over COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

“The focus for the fall will be clear and integrated messaging, especially for people who are most at risk, because we’re talking about a unique new normal of coexisting respiratory viruses,” Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN.

“There’s conscientious thought being given to how to communicate this," Freeman added. "It’s really about public health and keeping everybody safe during a season when respiratory diseases happen.”

Health officials also recommend that adults 60 and older get vaccinated against RSV as soon as their doctors advise doing so, and everyone older than 6 months is urged to get their flu shots, preferably by Halloween — an approach called “flu before boo.”

