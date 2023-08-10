In wake of inmate overdose death, York County Prison plans to provide methadone

York County Prison is close to having another tool — methadone — to help treat inmates who suffer from opioid use disorder.

"For the past several years, we've been trying to get something worked out for methadone," said Valerie Conway, the prison's deputy warden. "We now will be able to continue individuals who are coming in on methadone."

More than 400,000 people in the United States take methadone as part of their treatment for addiction to opioids such as heroin, fentanyl and painkillers. Methadone, when used correctly, can stop drug cravings without causing a high.

The county's Board of Inspectors approved a memorandum of understanding with Prime Care Medical and Pyramid Health Care to provide methadone pending solicitor review. The precise costs of the program aren't yet available, although Warden Adam Ogle noted that the average dose of methadone costs between $18.50 and $20.

Conway said the effort is designed to add tools the prison's toolbox, particularly when dealing with inmates who are grappling with addictions.

Commissioner Doug Hoke, who serves as president of the Board of Inspectors, asked if inmates would be transported to Pyramid's York location or if treatment could be done in-house. Conway said the prison used to have to transport inmates all the time but have worked out an agreement where they can be treated at the prison.

"We have a better relationship where we don't have to transport people every day," Conway said.

There is also mandatory counseling sessions for those on methadone. Where those sessions are differ; Conway said there are closed-door sessions held at Pyramid periodically.

Earlier this year, York County Prison saw an inmate die of an overdose following work release. Cristian Deweert-Laboy, 28, died in March of an overdose, as confirmed by Pennsylvania State Police in July.

Asked if the death of Deweert-Laboy and other overdoses in the prison had been a driver behind the desire for methadone, Ogle responded by saying the prison wanted to have a more well rounded medication assistant treatment (MAT) program.

"The motivator for adding the continuation of methadone in our facility was to bolster our MAT program to be even more well-rounded," Ogle said. "MAT is not a one-size-fits-all, and different medications are prescribed by physicians for various reasons."

Solicitor Don Reihart said after the meeting he would be reviewing the contract. Since it was a memorandum of understanding, it did not need to be approved by the Board of Commissioners, he said.

Ogle could not give a general number of how many inmates may go on methadone, but said it was likely to be lower than the amount of inmates on Subutex, also used for opioid use disorder.

Historically, methadone use has been controversial, with some opponents arguing that it either encourages drug use. Methadone, an opioid itself, can be dangerous in large amounts and most patients are required to take the liquid medicine daily at clinics.

A study published last year in the Journal of the American Medical Association, based on fatal overdoses from January 2019 to August 2021, found that increasing access to methadone did not result in more deaths.

During the COVID pandemic, the report noted, many clinics and government programs eased access to the drug. The share of overdose deaths involving methadone declined from 4.5% in January 2019 to 3.2% in August 2021, the study found.

An increasing number of prisons nationwide have begun offering methadone to inmates.

California reported that overdose deaths among prison inmates fell dramatically — by 58% — in the first two years after it began offering methadone in 2020.

Overtime remains high: Well into the summer, overtime costs at York County Prison remain high.

In his warden's report, Ogle said the county had spent $560,000 in July on 11,655 hours of overtime, a marked increase from the $331,000 spent in July 2022 on 7,804 hours. So far, the county has spent nearly $3 million on 67,693 hours of overtime. That's compared to $1.9 million on 52,312 hours at this time last year.

Ogle said that the overtime budget is currently about 18% over budget, though overall the prison is about 4% under budget, having spent 54% through July.

"We have less staff here than last year, so the staff that are here are covering more hours," Ogle said.

While about six or seven more officers are set to retire in the coming months, Ogle said the last recruitment class of 17 incoming officers are now fully working in the prison. There is also an incoming recruit class starting September 11, with another class after that set to start in January.

