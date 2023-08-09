York County plans mosquito spraying as West Nile virus is found in more areas

With West Nile cases rising, the York County Mosquito Control program is set to hold its first mosquito spraying of the season.

Program Administrator Lee Graybill said spraying will begin in Fairview Township at 9 p.m. Thursday. A truck mounted ULV control will use AquaDUET, which is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes.

"Over the past few weeks, we have started getting more positives," he told The York Dispatch. "Fairview has had repeat traps testing positive, so it will be our first spray event of the season."

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although most infected people may not show symptoms, about 1 in 5 may develop a fever or other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash. About 1 in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Last week, samples taken in Wellsville and five townships — Fairview, Hellam, North Codorus, Paradise and Springettsbury — tested positive for the virus that can cause fever and an assortment of other ailments among humans. Mosquito samples taken from York City and Spring Grove tested positive in July.

While it's not clear yet whether York County is in the midst of a spike in West Nile virus this year, experts have noted increasing cases nationwide — likely due to a hot, humid spring and summer.

DEP data shows that York County has been among the top counties reporting virus-carrying mosquitoes statewide. Last year, biologists reported 533 positive samples — the highest of all Pennsylvania counties.

The CDC has several recommendations for preventative measures:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol to exposed skin and clothing.

As the mosquitoes that carry West Nile are most active during dusk and dawn, minimize outdoor activities during those times.

Wear long sleeves, pants and socks outdoors, especially in areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

Eliminate standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets and other containers to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Ensure window and door screens are in good condition to keep mosquitoes outside.

Graybill said the spraying event may be postponed due to weather. If that happens, it would be held Monday at the same time.

