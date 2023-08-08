Over 17,000 still without power in York County the day after severe thunderstorms

More than 17,000 Met-Ed customers were left without power Tuesday morning, nearly 10% of the power company's local customers, as York County recovered from severe thunderstorms that had a major impact on the region.

That's an improvement over Monday night, when more than 24,000 customers were left without power. The largest impact was reported in the southern part of the county; thousands of customers in Chanceford Township, Hopewell Township, New Freedom, Shrewsbury Township, Stewartstown and York Township were without electricity.

Ted Czech, York County Emergency Management's spokesperson, said via email Tuesday the county had received reports from the public about widespread and severe damage as a result of the storms.

"Our office, along with the National Weather Service and other agencies, will be taking a look at the damage today to better assess the situation," Czech said.

In addition, the Office of Emergency Management is asking residents to fill out a survey at https://bit.ly/442b7fZ on potential damage to see if the county qualifies for financial assistance from the state or Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Damage can include structure damage, foundation collapse, water in basements and living areas, private lane and bridge washouts, loss of personal belongings, and water-damaged appliances and utilities. Those without internet access can call 717-840-2990 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to report damages.

According to Chief Todd Gibney of the Eureka Volunteer Fire Department in Stewartstown, the department responded to roughly 20 calls for service between 5 p.m. and midnight Monday.

"Thankfully, to our knowledge, no one was seriously injured. A full damage assessment has not been conducted but I can confirm that upwards of 100 structures have suffered damage, including roofs blown off and trees into homes," Gibney wrote on the department's Facebook page. "The area is without power. I cannot provide an estimate on when the electricity will be restored. My best advice is to assume it will be out for 'days not hours.'"

Gibney also had several tips for residents dealing with power outages and storm damage:

If running a generator, keep it away from your house and ensure exhaust is vented properly to avoid carbon monoxide buildup.

Flashlights are preferable to candles. If burning a candle, make sure it is not near any combustible materials and do not leave it burning overnight.

Road crews are out clearing trees, poles and wires that are down blocking roadways. Unless you have somewhere to be, stay off the roads.

Treat any downed power line as live. Do not attempt to cut up any downed trees that contain power lines, and do not drive over power lines.

Firefighters, police and EMS also dealt with a structure fire that started around 6:15 p.m. Monday night in the 100 block of Burberry Lane, East Manchester Township. According to a Facebook post by Union Fire Co., the fire is believed to have been started by a lightning strike.

A firefighter fell through a hole burned in the first floor and called for help, but the firefighter was not injured, according to the station.

No precipitation was predicted by AccuWeather for Tuesday in the area. However, according to the National Weather Service, showers are likely on Thursday, with a chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. There is also a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday after 2 p.m.

Eastern U.S.: Monday's storms were part of a storm system that moved through the eastern U.S., killing two people and leaving more than a million homes and businesses without power. The National Weather Service said more than 29.5 million people were under a tornado watch Monday.

In Anderson, South Carolina, a 15-year-old boy who arrived at his grandparent’s house during the storm was killed when a tree fell on him as he got out of a car, according to the Anderson County Office of the Coroner.

In Florence, Alabama, police said a 28-year-old man was struck by lightning and died, WAAY-TV reported.

“This does look to be one of the most impactful severe weather events across the mid-Atlantic that we have had in some time,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Strong said in a Facebook live briefing.

The weather also postponed a Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals in Philadelphia.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.