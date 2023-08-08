Next-of-kin sought for York City man who died last week

The York County Coroner's office is seeking next-of-kin for a York City man who died last week.

Juan Borrero-Molina died last week in his 60s, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner's office said the cause of death is still pending, but not believed to be suspicious.

Anyone with information on Borrero-Molina's next-of-kin or family should call 717-840-7617.

