County lawyer requests overdue documents from C-SAU plaintiffs

York County raised a new dispute in its defense to a federal lawsuit over its relationship with York County Prison contractor Corrections Special Applications Unit, or C-SAU, which faces allegations of civil rights violations.

In a letter dated Aug. 1, county lawyer Matthew Clayberger requested the court intervene in what he says are overdue responses to the county's questions and production of documents.

The questions, sent by Clayberger to Leticia Chavez-Freed and Alan Denenberg, attorneys for the plaintiffs, on May 23, include the witnesses the plaintiffs intend to call, trial exhibits, those who may have seen the incidents described in the lawsuit, damages suffered as a result of the incidents and documents that would support claims of damages.

"We simply are requesting a phone conference with the judge to discuss an outstanding discovery issue in the case," Clayberger said via email Friday.

Chavez-Freed declined to comment when asked about the letter.

Denenberg said via email the letter was self-explanatory: "Defense counsel wants the written discovery answered."

Currently, that lawsuit has only two named plaintiffs, Christopher Lee Schwenk and Keith Druck. That's after attempts to have the lawsuit filed as class action, which would have opened it to a larger pool of inmates, was denied by U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania Judge Jennifer Wilson earlier this year.

According to documents filed by Clayberger along with the letter, Chavez-Freed and Denenberg had asked for an extension through July 15. In an email sent to Clayberger on June 28, the plaintiffs' attorneys say they had not yet received an answer from Druck after mailing documents, and that Schwenk had been moved to another facility and required the documents to be sent to the new facility.

Asked via email about Schwenk, Denenberg said they had located Schwenk, who had moved repeatedly since his time at the York County Prison.

Inmates sued the county, prison and C-SAU in December 2021, shortly after the York County commissioners unanimously approved a two-year, $252,770 contract for "confidential training" with C-SAU, which has garnered controversy for its conduct. The lawsuit alleges human rights abuses conducted by C-SAU and prison employees during its first contract, approved in 2020.

The county would later agree with C-SAU to end the contract months before it was up, while paying C-SAU an additional $43,500 for equipment.

C-SAU and its head, Joseph Garcia, had a default judgment issued against them last year after no legal counsel showed up in court. Garcia claimed he was never properly served with the lawsuit.

Allegheny County settles with C-SAU: Last week, C-SAU was successful in legal action against Allegheny County after the contractor had received a no-bid contract that was later severed.

As reported by Pittsburgh Independent, C-SAU received the full payment of $214,770 the contractor had sought from Allegheny County after its nearly $350,000 no-bid contract was approved in 2021. The Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board voted in September 2021 to cancel CSAU’s contract and forbid work with Garcia in a 4-3-1 vote due to use-of-force concerns and Garcia’s unsubstantiated work history.

Former county controller Chelsa Wagner refused to pay C-SAU for any of its unpaid invoices unless the company provided a more detailed itemization of rental equipment and receipts, as well as Garcia’s resume.

Subsequently, C-SAU sued Allegheny County in March 2022 for breach of contract and unjust enrichment. C-SAU’s demand of $214,770 broke down to $92,000 for two phases of rental equipment and $122,770 for “C-SAU Tier 1 Program,” described as a “mitigation program that addresses violent mentally ill inmates.”

Brad Korinski, former chief legal counsel to Wagner, said those documents were never provided.

“I don’t know how you go through the exercise of having a lawsuit and come out paying every dime and end up with no more information,” Korinski told Pittsburgh Independent.

Current controller Corey O'Connor told the Pittsburgh Independent the decision was made by the county's law department and administration.

“Lawyers, and people that do those types of things, thought that this was a fair settlement and that the taxpayer saved money, is what I was told,” O'Connor said.

