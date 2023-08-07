State police release name of man killed in Hopewell Township crash

Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the man killed in an accident Thursday in Hopewell Township.

Matthew Thompson, 55, of Stewartstown, died in the two-vehicle crash.

A deputy coroner responded to the 1000 block of Woolen Mill Road early Thursday morning after the report of the crash. According to the coroner's report, an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a sedan driven by Thompson. While Thompson was wearing a seat belt, he succumbed to his injuries at the crash site around 5:20 a.m.

While no autopsy will be performed, routine toxicology tests will be performed.

According to PSP, the other person in the crash, who was driving the SUV, was not injured.

