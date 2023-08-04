FedEx plans departure from York County facility, putting hundreds of jobs at risk

More than 200 employees will be affected by FedEx's plan to cease operations at a York County facility.

The logistics company filed a notice that 220 employees would be impacted when it exits a facility in East Manchester Township, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.

Employers are required to provide 60 calendar days of notice before planned closings and mass layoffs.

A FedEx Supply Chain statement Friday said the company currently runs the facility at 115 Willow Springs Lane for a customer that will be transitioning its business to a third-party provider, which is expected to assume operations in October.

"Affected team members were notified in advance of any changes taking place," Meredith Miller, FedEx Supply Chain global communications manager, said via email. "We are actively providing assistance with finding other employment opportunities within the company, including at other FedEx facilities in the area."

Some of those employees may be retained once the new firm takes over the facility, Miller said.

