Man dies in early morning crash in Hopewell Township

A two-vehicle-crash resulted in the death of a man Thursday in Hopewell Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

A deputy coroner responded to the 1000 block of Woolen Mill Road early Thursday morning after the report of the crash. It's reported that an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a sedan. While the driver was wearing a seatbelt, he succumbed to his injuries at the crash site around 5:20 a.m.

The coroner's office had no information on other participants in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.

While no autopsy will be performed, routine toxicology tests will be performed.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.