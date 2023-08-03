Discovery of West Nile virus in six new York County municipalities prompts mosquito advisory

Mosquitoes gathered from several more York County municipalities have tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting authorities to warn the public to take precautionary steps.

Samples taken in Wellsville borough and five townships — Fairview, Hellam, North Codorus, Paradise and Springettsbury — tested positive for the virus that can cause fever and an assortment of other ailments among humans. Last week, mosquito samples taken from York City and Spring Grove tested positive.

"Residents are urged to take extra precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and reduce potential breeding sites around their homes," an advisory issued Thursday by the county's Mosquito Disease Control program states.

As a precautionary measure, the county sought help from the state Department of Environmental Protection to monitor mosquito activity in the area. The county routinely sprays permethrin, a derivative of chrysanthemums, to control the population in an attempt to ward off mosquito-borne illness.

While it's not clear yet whether York County is in the midst of a spike in West Nile virus this year, DEP data shows that the county has been among the top counties reporting virus-carrying mosquitoes statewide. Last year, biologists reported 533 positive samples — the highest of all Pennsylvania counties.

Nationwide, experts warned that 2023 could see a spike in West Nile virus due to a historically wet winter and an exceedingly hot summer so far.

“You’re at the right temperature, the right mosquito population and the right time of year for localized outbreaks to occur,” Daniel Markowski, technical adviser for the American Mosquito Control Association, told CNN on Thursday.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although most infected people may not show symptoms, about 1 in 5 may develop a fever or other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash. About 1 in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

The CDC has several recommendations for preventative measures:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD) to exposed skin and clothing.

As the mosquitoes that carry West Nile are most active during dusk and dawn, minimize outdoor activities during those times.

Wear long sleeves, pants and socks outdoors, especially in areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

Eliminate standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets and other containers to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Ensure window and door screens are in good condition to keep mosquitoes outside.

Residents are also encouraged to report any dead birds to the York County Mosquito Disease Control program or the DEP through its online reporting tool.

According to the CDC, birds can serve as an indicator of West Nile and can get sick and die from it. While there's no direct evidence that people can get West Nile from handling a dead or live bird, they should still avoid bare-handed contact with any dead animal.

For more information and updates on West Nile virus prevention and control measures, visit the DEP’s official website on mosquitoes or contact the York County Mosquito Disease Control program at (717) 840-2375.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.