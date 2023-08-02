York native serves on U.S. Navy destroyer: Hometown Heroes

A Dallastown Area High School graduate is serving aboard a warship in Florida.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Grove is serving aboard U.S. Navy warship, the USS Winston S. Churchill after joining two years ago.“I joined the Navy for educational opportunities and to serve my country,” Grove said. "The Navy has given me the opportunity to better myself through education and the opportunity to follow in my grandfather's footsteps of military service."

The Winston S. Churchill is a guided-missile destroyer that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea.

“Serving in the Navy means defending your country by signing a blank check knowing that at any point you could pay the ultimate sacrifice,” said Grove. "When I put my uniform on in the morning it makes me proud knowing I am doing my part."

