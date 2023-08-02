York County approves central booking change order

York County's central booking project is continuing, but it got a little pricier this week.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $1,525 change order for the project to assist with ceiling demolition in the day room and kitchen area.

County engineer John Klinedinst said the additional work had been discovered during the course of the project. The project is still anticipated to be completed early next year, he said.

Moving central booking to the prison in Springettsbury Township will save time and money, county officials say. One impact the move will have is reducing the time law enforcement officers have to spend taking prisoners for medical checkups.

Currently, any prisoner who does not pass a medical check cannot be booked until they are examined at a medical facility. With central booking at the prison, that checkup can be done by the prison's medical staff and custody can be turned over to the prison, allowing law enforcement to leave.

The change order concerns work being completed by East Coast Contracting, which was awarded $3.4 million in July for general construction on the project. The project itself had cost $5.7 million.

Open space grants available: Those looking to preserve open space in York County have a chance to get support from the county's grant programs.

York County's Open Space and Land Preservation program is now accepting applications through Sept. 30.

Planning Commission assistant director Wade Gobrecht said Wednesday the program's goal is to preserve and protect at least 2,500 acres of open space every year. Both the Open Space and Land Preservation program as well as the Marcellus Shale Legacy fund are available through the Planning Commission.

"The funding from both programs can be used to acquire open space and natural lands, update ordinances that help protect our open space and then also park improvements, trail rehabilitation, preserve natural habitats and protect our waterways," Gobrecht said.

For more information on the grant program and an application, visit York County's Open Space Program website.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.