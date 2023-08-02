Southbound I-83 to close for bridge work this weekend

Road work could slow drivers on several south-central Pennsylvania interstate highways this weekend.

Southbound Interstate 83, including the ramp from I-83 south to Interstate 283 south in Dauphin County, will close at 8 p.m. Friday for bridge repairs between Exit 47 and Exit 45, according to the state Department of Transportation. Lane restrictions will be put in place on southbound Interstate 81 from the Route 11/15 Interchange to about a mile north of Exit 61 (Route 944/Wertzville Road) in Cumberland County.

Those traveling south on I-83 will be diverted off at Exit 47 and those continuing south should bear right at the ramp to Paxton Street to again access southbound I-83. Those accessing southbound I-283 should proceed past the Paxton Street ramp on Eisenhower Boulevard, continue to the intersection with Route 441 then turn left to again access I-283.

Contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen is scheduled to mill, pave and perform bridge repairs on southbound I-83, while contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc. of New Enterprise is scheduled to perform concrete patching from the Route 11/15 Interchange.

Traffic on southbound I-81 will be reduced from three lanes to one lane every night from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists are advised there may be delays, especially during peak travel hours.

The work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Monday.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit www.511PA.com. It is also available by calling 5-1-1 or through a smartphone app.

