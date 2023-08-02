Lane restrictions in place on Old York Road until June 2024

A resurfacing project will lead to single lane restrictions during daylight hours on Old York Road in Fairview Township.

The restrictions, which will start Monday according to PennDOT, will be lifted during 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. They will extend 2.2 miles from Park Road to Front St. in New Cumberland Borough.

The project, which will be completed by JVI Group Inc. of York Springs, is for paving, base repair, guide rail and drainage replacement as well as miscellaneous construction. The work will primarily be completed during daylight hours though paving is expected to be performed next spring during the night.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution. The $1.7 million project is expected to be completed by June 28, 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com, calling 5-1-1 or through a smartphone app.

