York County labor contract negotiations continue amid strike authorization

York County's negotiations with representatives from the Children, Youth and Families and Area Agency on Aging continued Tuesday even after public employees rejected the county's original proposal and authorized a potential strike.

York County and CYF's union, Service Employees International Union, met for a bargaining session during the last week of July and are set to meet again soon.

"We will be sending them a revised proposal this week based on those conversations and have another meeting scheduled for Aug. 10," said Chief Clerk Greg Monskie, who negotiates for York County.

Samantha Shewmaker, SEIU communications and policy liaison, confirmed the bargaining team had met with York County and is expecting to receive an updated proposal.

York County's contract with the 214 employees of CYF and Area Agency on Aging expired at the end of last year. It is the last contract from that year to be negotiated; the county came to agreements with the District Attorney's Office detectives and 173 employees represented by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which include 911 center employees and parks and recreation.

Earlier in July, the county's employees voted to reject the latest offer from the county and authorize a strike, though no strike has been called for.

"The Union and the County have continued dialogue, and both parties will return to the table shortly," SEIU said in a news release at the time. "Workers are demanding a contract that respects the workers and their needs by addressing the economic impact of rising inflation and providing solutions for workplace safety and protection."

CYF, in particular, has been the subject of increased scrutiny after years of short staffing. In 2021, staff described systemic problems surrounding heavy caseloads and employees being forced to do work they were not properly trained to complete. SEIU said in an earlier news release that the county is at about 40% staffing level for both CYF and Area Agency on Aging.

CYF was also the subject of billboards highlighting the 2018 death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix.

Employees of CYF and Area Agency on Aging appeared at a June Board of Commissioners meeting to speak out and demand a fair contract.

"We would like to feel valued and appreciated by the county for the work that we do, and we would like to be adequately compensated," said Destiney Michael, a CYF caseworker and union negotiating member. during that meeting. "Increasing inflation has put hardship on a lot of our members and our staff, and we would like to see that reflected in a fair contract as we continue negotiations."

The negotiations for CYF and Area Agency on Aging employees are not the only contracts York County is negotiating with SEIU. The county is also negotiating contracts with its Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities staff, which is approximately 193 employees, according to Monskie, as well as Drug and Alcohol Commission employees, of which there are 29. There are also negotiations with the 85 Domestic Relations employees and the 248 Probation employees. Those contracts expire at the end of the year.

