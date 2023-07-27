York County broadband plan would lead to free public Wi-Fi in York City, Hanover areas

More details are emerging about York County's plans to expand broadband wireless service, including free public Wi-Fi in the York and Hanover areas.

Last week, the York County Board of Commissioners approved several planned work items for the York-based firm Business International Group (BIG).

"The urban wireless is designed to provide broadband for the more urban areas of York City, West York, North York and Hanover," BIG president John Dolmetsch told The York Dispatch. ""They are now moving forward into what we call the build phase of the project."

The first phase, beginning July 31, is a "proof of concept," Dolmetsch said, and will see wi-fi devices placed on street light poles that will feed into routers near the York County Judicial Center, the York City YMCA and the Terrace Avenue water tank area in Hanover. This phase is expected to be completed over four to eight months and cost around $900,000.

Phase 2, expected to cost around $3 million, will run about 12-18 months and will see 11 emitters placed in the York City area and three emitters placed in Hanover for about $3 million.

"The reason they were phased in was to make sure basically that the network was doing what everybody's expected to do before spending the bulk of the money," Dolmetsch said.

The project involves two technologies, Dolmetsch said. One is a private technology to provide the bandwidth into wi-fi into the 14 total distribution sites, which will feed into and broadcast Wi-Fi through street light lightbulbs. That wi-fi will be available pretty much anywhere outdoors where it's deployed and is designed to have some kind of penetration through walls that face the streets, due to not being able to design for every building.

Each Wi-Fi area will extend about a half-square mile surrounding the location, Dolmetsch said. Eighteen total internet circuits will be installed.

York County's chief clerk, Greg Monskie, said the county is still in negotiations with Comcast to provide Wi-Fi access. So far, it remains unclear how the county would be billed through the agreement or how soon the Wi-Fi could be ready for public use.

Last year, the county approved contracts with York Fiber LLC, a subsidiary of Alabama-based Lit Communities, to provide last-mile broadband services in the initial service areas of New Freedom, Railroad, Glen Rock and Seven Valleys. Lit Communities previously worked with the county to install 16 miles of fiber optic cable at the Heritage Rail Trail, allowing for Wi-Fi access.

The approval, passed by the Board of Commissioners July 19, follows a formal survey and designed completed in April 2022.

"We really want to get through Phase 1. We want everyone to be happy with the solution before the county spends a bunch more money," Dolmetsch said, "and everybody has their expectations of internet. So we want to make sure everyone's expectations are effectively met."

