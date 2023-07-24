West Nile virus detected in York City, Spring Grove

Pools in York City and Spring Grove tested positive for West Nile virus over the weekend, according to county officials.

The county's Mosquito Disease Control program was notified by the Department of Environmental Protection of the positive tests.

"As a precautionary measure, the County of York and PA DEP are actively monitoring mosquito activity in the affected area and implementing appropriate measures to control the mosquito population. Residents are urged to take extra precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and reduce potential breeding sites around their homes," a Mosquito Disease Control program news release stated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends various preventative measures, including using insect repellent, staying indoors from dusk and dawn, covering up, getting rid of standing water and ensuring screen doors and windows are in good repair to keep mosquitoes out.

Residents are also encouraged to report any dead birds to the York County Mosquito Control Program or the DEP, as they can be indicators of West Nile virus.

For more information and updates on West Nile Virus prevention and control measures, visit the DEP’s official website on mosquitoes or contact the York County Mosquito Disease Control program at 717-840-2375.

