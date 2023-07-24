Mail likely stolen from Shrewsbury post office

Mail from the outside drop box at the Shrewsbury Post Office is likely missing, Southern Regional Police reported Monday.

According to the police, the outside mail drop box was pried open and mail was likely taken. The theft occurred between noon Saturday and 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to police.

If you dropped mail in the box during that date and time range, your mail was most likely stolen, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944. To report lost or stolen mail, call the U.S. Postal Service at 877-876-2455 or visit www.uspis.gov.

