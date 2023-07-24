Glatfelter Station closed for family reunion Monday

Glatfelter Station, in Seven Valleys, was closed Monday to accommodate a family reunion.

According to York County Parks director Michael Fobes, as part of an agreement with the Glatfelter family when the county was given the rights to construct the parking lot, the family has access to the land once a year for a family reunion.

The park should reopen Tuesday, Fobes said.

The parking lot is an access point to the York County Heritage Rail Trail Park, which is 21 miles long and runs from the Mason-Dixon line just south of New Freedom to the Colonial Court House in York City. It also connects to the 20-mile-long Torrey C. Brown Trail.

