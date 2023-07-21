York County approves measures aimed at expanding broadband internet access

York County's Board of Commissioners approved several measures related to the county's goal of expanding broadband internet access.

The county approved statements of work Wednesday for York-based Business Information Group (BIG) on implementing urban wireless broadband implementation services.

According to President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, the project will provide internet access for residents in York City and Hanover; data from the York County Economic Alliance indicates that of the 27,000 households the data comprised, about 11,000 are underserved.

MORE:State police say thief broke into cars parked at preschool in southern York County

MORE:Score free or reduced admission with York State Fair promo days

MORE:Vandal causes as much as $100K damage to York Revs' home field: Team

"The county embarked on a project to look at the Hanover metro area and York City, including North York borough and West York on what we needed to do to close the digital divide for unserved and underserved residents," Wheeler said, during the meeting. "The steps we are taking as board of commissioners today is to now move forward with a statement of work for those two projects."

Acting Solicitor Deirdre Sullivan said via email the end result of the project is York County broadcasting at street level a wireless internet signal free of charge to allow people to have a basic level of service.

"In this context, underserved does not mean that there are no vendors offering internet access. It primarily means that many citizens living in these areas don’t have home internet access due to the cost, or other barriers to entry, such as the contract requirements of the vendors," Sullivan said.

The project is split into two phases. Phase 1, Sullivan said, will see two wifi hotspots in York City and one in Hanover, while phase 2 will expand the area of service.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

BIG did not respond to a request for comment.

"We've had a lot of informational sessions and meetings about this, I think they've gone well," Commissioner Doug Hoke said, before the votes.

Last year, the county approved contracts with York Fiber LLC, a subsidiary of Alabama-based Lit Communities, to provide last-mile broadband services in the Initial Service Areas of New Freedom, Railroad, Glen Rock and Seven Valleys Boroughs. Lit Communities previously worked with the county to install 16 miles of fiber optic cable at the Heritage Rail Trail, allowing for wi-fi access.

MORE:York County once again approves central booking contracts

MORE:York City introduces ban on conversion therapy amid rising anti-LGBTQ sentiment

MORE:York landowners can get paid to beautify their property and improve local water quality

The commissioners also approved two motions on Wednesday relating to requests for proposal on middle and last mile networks in York County.

"The end goal of this project is to create a network of fiber, owned by the COY. A last mile service vendor could connect to this fiber network in order to run an internet connection from the fiber network to the location of the end user," Sullivan said. "The focus of this project is to bring internet service to areas which currently have no service, or no reliable high speed internet access, or whose only options for that service are prohibitively expensive."

The project is intended to build upon the already created fiber network that runs along the York County Rail Trail, Sullivan said.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.