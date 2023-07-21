Traffic switch planned Sunday night for I-83 bridges

PennDOT is planning a traffic switch for a bridge deck repair project in York County beginning Sunday night.

The I-83 northbound and southbound bridges spanning Tolna Road just south of Exit 4 (Route 851/Shrewsbury) in Shrewsbury Township are being repaired.

Currently, the left lanes are closed in both directions of the bridge while right lanes are open. Weather permitting, PennDOT plans to switch traffic from the right lanes to left lanes using rolling stops, then closing right lanes so repairs can be made.

The contractor on the project plans to begin painting lines and moving barriers at 8 p.m. on Sunday, but the full switch won't be made until midnight, PennDOT said.

Bridge deck repairs started July 5. JD Eckman Inc. of Atglen, Chester County is the contractor on the project. It's anticipated that this part of the work will take about two weeks, after which the bridges will be open to unrestricted traffic.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit 511PA, use its smartphone app or call 5-1-1.

