York County once again approves central booking contracts

York County's Board of Commissioners once again approved contracts relating to the proposed central booking project at York County Prison.

The motion, approved by the commissioners unanimously Wednesday, ratifies contracts with four contractors to begin work on the project that would move central booking from its current location.

"I am glad we approved the contracts for the relocation of central booking," Commissioner Doug Hoke, who is also the president of the Prison Board of Inspectors, said Wednesday. "I believe the county can consolidate some operations, reduce transports and allow police officers to return in a more timely fashion to their respective areas. All are positive benefits."

County engineer John Klinedinst said after the meeting that the project, which is anticipated to cost $5.7 million, can now begin work. While he said the contracts expire in February of last year, he's hoping the project will be completed earlier than that.

Hoke said Wednesday's approval was about approving finalized contracts.

Moving central booking to the prison, located at 3400 Concord Road in York, will save time and money, county officials say. One impact the move will have is reducing the time law enforcement officers have to spend taking prisoners for medical checkups.

Currently, any prisoner who does not pass a medical check cannot be booked until they are examined at a medical facility. With central booking at the prison, that checkup can be done by the prison's medical staff and custody can be turned over to the prison, allowing law enforcement to leave.

The contracts awarded are as follows:

East Coast Contracting Inc. of New Cumberland will receive $3.44 million for general construction.

DM Electric of York will receive $721,000 for electrical construction.

Frey Lutz of Lancaster will receive $960,00 for HVAC construction.

Jay R. Reynolds of Willow Street, Lancaster County, will receive $647,000 for plumbing construction.

Retirement changes approved: The York County Retirement Board, which meets after commissioners meetings, also unanimously approved a change to the county's investment strategy regarding its pension fund.

As recommended by Marquette Associates Inc. managing director Lee Martin, the board moved 5% of the county's portfolio into less risky fixed-income investments.

"What we do is help them look ahead at what they can expect from different asset classes going forward," Martin said, of what he does for the county. "Because of the change of environment for fixed income, rates have gone up a lot higher now so you get far more yield from fixed income. The return potential now for fixed is a lot higher."

The change, which will take effect on August 1, moves 3% of the county's U.S. equity and 2% of the county's non U.S. equity pension fund into fixed income. Martin said in June that represented approximately approximately $25 million of the county's approximately $500 million that they have invested.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.