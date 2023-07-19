The Mount Rose Avenue interchange is in its final stages. Again.

The Mount Rose Avenue interchange project, after years of work and legal issues, is finally done.

Mostly.

"Except for a few remaining 100-year pipe inspections and the stabilization of permitted areas to satisfy the project’s environmental permits, work on the Mount Rose interchange project is complete," said David Thompson, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation.

According to PennDOT, the vast majority of the work at the place where Mount Rose Avenue and Interstate 83 meet has been finished — with just two items left on the agency's punch list to be completed by this fall.

The 100-year pipe inspections, Thompson said, are designed to verify that the installed pipes meet PennDOT's requirement that the infrastructure has at least 100 years of life expectancy, and are anticipated to be completed in the next month or two. Stabilizing permitted areas involves making sure there is adequate vegetation growth over the entire project to avoid sediment erosion into bodies of water to close out the project's environmental permits.

Construction on the Mount Rose interchange began in 2014 and was originally expected to be finished in 2018. If the permitting process and inspections are completed this fall, that would mark five years after the anticipated time of completion and nine years since construction began.

Cherry Hill Construction has been paid in full for the current contract amount — $63.8 million — for work performed, Thompson said. The department deducted $33.7 million of liquidated damages from the current contract amount.

Tutor Perini, the parent company of contractor Cherry Hill Construction, did not respond to a request for comment. The company filed a legal complaint with the quasi-judicial Board of Claims in 2019, which handles contract disputes, alleging the state owes it more than $24 million.

According to Lynn Forb, the Board of Claims executive secretary, the company requested blank subpoenas from the board in December 2022. That is the most recent action on the claim, she said.

Thompson said via email there were mechanisms in place to address any issues that come up during the contracting process.

"For example, construction contractors must be prequalified to perform work under PennDOT’s regulations for most highway and bridge construction projects. This prequalification process reviews, among other factors, the financial capacity of contractors to bid and deliver projects and reviews the performance of contractors," Thompson said. "We understand the importance of careful stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and we take that responsibility seriously."

On specific projects, Thompson said, PennDOT would not comment.

Bills by Republican lawmakers intended to prevent projects like the I-83 interchange from getting out of hand again failed to make it out of committee in 2021 and 2022.

One bill, by state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, was intended to make agencies review bidders' history before awarding contracts. It did not make it out of the Senate Appropriations Committee after being unanimously approved by the Senate State Government Committee in 2021.

"We are currently soliciting support for the measure," John Hopcraft, the senator's chief of staff, told The York Dispatch.

According to a sponsorship memo by Phillips-Hill, she plans to reintroduce the bill meant to reduce "change-order scheming."

"While this entity was in fact the lowest bidder, the parent company has a well-documented history of “change order scheming” where the company adds on costs to infrastructure projects over the duration of the construction timeline," the sponsorship memo reads. "While I understand the need to reduce costs, sometimes the true cost of a project will far exceed the initial bid through these deceptive practices. Furthermore, this practice leads to years of delay, frustrating the people of Pennsylvania even more."

A similar bill by state Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-Dillsburg, passed a House committee but did not make it to a floor vote in 2022.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.