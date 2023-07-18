PennDOT limits truck traffic on key York County bridge, raising concern for local commerce

PennDOT established a weight limit on a key bridge connecting Wrightsville and Columbia across the Susquehanna River, raising concerns over the impact on local businesses.

The new restriction limits the weight of each vehicle to 10 tons, except for emergency vehicles permitted by the state Department of Transportation. Those exceeding the limit should use Route 30, an 8.7-mile detour, or other alternative routes, the department said in a news release.

Vehicles affected by the restriction include tractor-trailers, buses, dump trucks, garbage trucks and cement trucks, according to PennDOT.

State regulators said the weight restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the primary load-carrying members of the open spandrel concrete arch spans. The restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and preserve safe passage while PennDOT crews work to make repairs.

PennDOT said the latest repairs — which could include the bridge deck and column replacement — will take precedent over additional construction work that was originally planned at the bridge.

David Thompson, a PennDOT spokesperson, said the weight restriction was sparked by a late June inspection on the bridge.

"Due to the deterioration of the load-bearing members discovered during the recent inspection, we will be expanding the scope of the rehab project to include their replacement, as well as the deck. We’ll need to redesign the project," Thompson said.

Thompson said PennDOT is investigating the cause of the deterioration and evaluating what repairs are needed.

According to Thompson, the weight restriction will go into effect within 30 days when signs are posted. Generally, fire companies and ambulances as well as police will have the emergency vehicles exception.

Eric White, a Wrightsville Borough Council member, said his main concerns about the weight restriction are the impact it will have on local businesses.

“That’s going to create a problem for them," he said. “These are major employers and major production centers for Wrightsville that are going to be impacted.”

White pointed to Donsco, an iron foundry with some 350 employees in Wrightsville, as well as a nearby quarry and asphalt manufacturer that all regularly use the bridge to ship their materials and products.

Columbia borough officials did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

In addition to regulatory signs specific to this 10-ton weight restriction, PennDOT said it would enact a truck detour for Route 462 to assist in routing trucks safely across the river.

PennDOT said trucks traveling east from the Wrightsville side of the river should take eastbound Route 30 to the Prospect Road exit, then turn right and head south to Route 462. Westbound trucks from the Columbia side should take westbound Route 30 to the Route 462 exit, then turn left and head south to Route 462.

Built in 1930, the bridge is classified as being in fair condition. That condition may change as a result of the inspection, Thompson said.

Approximately 11,548 vehicles use the bridge daily, with 5%, or 601 trucks, anticipated to be affected by the weight restriction, according to PennDOT. The remaining 95% of traffic is anticipated to be below the weight limit and can continue to use the bridge.

Rick McDonald, another Wrightsville council member, said it was his understanding that PennDOT had no choice but to issue the weight restriction.

“It’s better than driving across it and falling through," McDonald said.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit www.511PA.com, download the smartphone app or call 5-1-1.

