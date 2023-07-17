PennDOT imposes weight limit on historic bridge connecting Wrightsville and Columbia

PennDOT has established a weight limit on a key bridge connecting Wrightsville and Columbia across the Susquehanna River.

The new restriction limits the weight of each vehicle to 10 tons except for emergency vehicles permitted by PennDOT. Those exceeding the limit are suggested to use Route 30, an approximate 8.7-mile detour or other alternative route.

State regulators said the weight restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the primary load carrying members of the open spandrel concrete arch spans. The restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and preserve safe passage while PennDOT crews work to make repairs.

PennDOT said the latest repairs — which could include the bridge deck and column replacement — will take precedent over additional construction work that was originally planned at the bridge.

In addition to regulatory signs specific to this 10-ton weight restriction, PennDOT said it would enact a truck detour for Route 462 to assist in routing trucks safely across the river.

PennDOT said trucks traveling eastbound from the Wrightsville side of the river should take eastbound Route 30 to the Prospect Road exit, then turn right and head south to Route 462. Westbound trucks from the Columbia side should take westbound Route 30 to the Route 462, then turn left and head south to Route 462.

Built in 1903, the historic bridge is classified as being in fair condition. Approximately 11,548 vehicles use the bridge daily, with 5%, or 601 trucks anticipated to be affected by this posting. The remaining 95% of traffic is anticipated to be below this limit and can continue to use the structure without restriction.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit www.511PA.com, download the smartphone app or call 5-1-1.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.