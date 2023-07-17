Lane restriction on Haines Road scheduled for Tuesday

A right-lane restriction will be applied to southbound Haines Road at the intersection with Mount Rose Avenue at the Interstate 83 interchange in York County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, a contractor is scheduled to perform storm sewer pipe cleaning and pipe inspections from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. One lane of traffic will be open at all times. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit www.511PA.com.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.